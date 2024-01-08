Highlights Championship leaders Leicester City are open to offers for Harry Souttar, who has struggled for game time this season.

The signing of Conor Coady and the regular playing time given to other defenders have contributed to Souttar's limited minutes.

Despite his determination to regain a role in the squad, it may be morally right for Leicester to sell Souttar and allow him to develop elsewhere.

Championship league leaders Leicester City are prepared to listen to offers for Harry Souttar this month, according to The Athletic (via Daily Record; 7/1; 6:52pm).

The Foxes saw plenty of players depart during the summer, following their relegation from the Premier League.

Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu's departures could have allowed Souttar to climb his way up the pecking order and win plenty of game time this term.

But Leicester decided to sign Conor Coady during the previous window, with the Foxes option to strengthen their defence in the summer. Callum Doyle also came in as a centre-back option.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

The signing of Coady and Enzo Maresca's decision to play the likes of Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard regularly has contributed to Souttar's lack of game time, with the Australia international making just four appearances in all competitions this term. His most recent appearance came against Rotherham United last month.

Starting in half of these games, he hasn't won many minutes on the pitch at all and this has increased speculation about his future.

It has now been reported by The Athletic that the Foxes are willing to listen to offers for the former Stoke City man - but it remains to be seen whether he departs considering he hasn't had enough time on the pitch to put himself in the shop window.

Despite his struggles to win much game time, Souttar said back in September that he's determined to regain a crucial role in Maresca's squad.

Speaking via the Daily Record in September, he said: "It’s been tough. I think there were a lot of things mentioned in the press about going on loan.

"I am a Leicester player. I’m going to do everything in my power to try to get back into the squad.

"Obviously it’s the manager’s decision so all I can do is work hard and try to prove to him that I can get back in the squad."

Enzo Maresca should be willing to sell Harry Souttar

Souttar is an excellent squad option for Leicester to have.

But morally, Marseca needs to be willing to sanction an exit for the defender.

A player of his talent can't be sitting on the bench at this level - because he is an excellent asset to have in the second tier.

It would be easy to keep him considering they cashed in on plenty of other players during the summer - and may not be forced into further sales this month because of that.

But keeping him at the club and not allowing him to develop seems morally wrong. Leicester are making the right decision if they are willing to cash in on the Australia international.