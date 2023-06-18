Leicester City midfielder James Maddison is on the radar of numerous clubs going into the summer transfer window.

The window will open tomorrow - and it would be a surprise to see him remain at the King Power Stadium beyond the end of it following the Foxes' relegation back to the Championship.

Not so long ago, the club were in a comfortable position under Brendan Rodgers and looked to have established themselves as a solid top-flight outfit, but they endured a very poor 2022/23 campaign and paid the consequence for that.

There could be more consequences to come in the coming months, with Youri Tielemans departing the club and others potentially set to depart too, with both Maddison and Harvey Barnes likely to generate further interest in the coming days and weeks.

What is James Maddison's price tag?

Considering he only has one year remaining on his contract, it wouldn't be a big surprise if he ends up moving on for a reasonably low fee.

However, talkSPORT believe Leicester want to charge interested teams a whopping £60m for his services after seeing him record 10 goals and nine assists in 30 league appearances last season.

Some interested sides may be able to pay that amount, with Newcastle United one team thought to be pursuing him this summer along with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Magpies aren't willing to pay more than £45m at this stage though, according to Ben Jacobs. That could allow the likes of Spurs and Liverpool to take the lead in this race.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly prepared to be patient in the hunt for Ward-Prowse this summer.

What is James Maddison's expected transfer value?

A player's 'expected transfer value' (xTV) is the amount of money they are expected to be sold for, taking into consideration a range of different factors.

The xTV of a player is often monitored over a length of time, allowing people to see how a player's value has changed as months and years go on.

As of June 2023, Maddison's is €37.3m, a price that many interested teams may be willing to pay despite the fact he has just 12 months remaining on his deal.

This time last year, he was worth €30.4m and it's perhaps a bit of a surprise that his value has gone up considering his contract situation, although he has played for England since then and enjoyed a very productive 2022/23 season.

But he did extremely well during 2021/22 as well, although the fact the market is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic may have played a big part in the increase.

But even though his value has increased, his current xTV arguably reinforces how unrealistic the £60m price tag is. Leicester will need to lower their asking price if they want to sell him.

These xTV figures have come from Football Transfers.