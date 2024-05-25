West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan could replace Enzo Maresca at Leicester City this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Maresca, 44, did a great job to guide the Foxes back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Although some would argue that he had a fairly easy task considering the calibre of players he had at his disposal, he managed to cope with these expectations and guided them to the league title in the end, despite their wobble during the latter stages of the season.

Because of this wobble and some scepticism about his style of player, he hasn't always been the most popular figure at the King Power Stadium, but it's clear that he's a talented coach who deserves the chance to guide the Midlands club into the 2024/25 campaign.

Related Lazio's transfer stance on Leicester City target Leicester City have been linked with a move for Christos Mandas this summer

However, he may not be at Leicester next term, with Chelsea thought to be keen on him.

And even if he doesn't seal a move to Stamford Bridge, he could potentially move elsewhere, with the Italian attracting other interest in recent times.

In case he does go, the Foxes need to have some targets lined up and following their promotion to the top flight, they may be able to fork out more on a manager.

And it wouldn't be a shock if they pursued someone who is currently in a job, with some clubs potentially keeping a close eye on Maresca's situation, potentially fearful that the Midlands club could make an approach for their manager in the coming weeks.

Carlos Corberan has the tactical nous to be a success at Leicester City

The 41-year-old learnt under one of the best managers in the world at Leeds United, Marcelo Bielsa.

And because of this, it's no surprise that Corberan has enjoyed the success that he has in the EFL.

He may not have pulled up trees during his first season at Huddersfield Town, but he guided them to third place at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, with his side conceding just 47 goals in 46 league games during that season.

Carlos Corberan's time at West Brom (As of May 24th, 2024) [Sofascore statistics] Games 84 Wins 39 Draws 18 Losses 27 Points-per-game 1.61

Their defensive record was superb - and West Brom conceded the same number of goals during the 2023/24 season.

Corberan has helped to make Huddersfield and the Baggies defensively stronger during his time in management and there's no doubt that he's highly regarded, even though he endured an underwhelming spell at Olympiacos in between his time at the John Smith's Stadium and The Hawthorns.

He has done an especially good job at Albion, guiding them to safety during the 2022/23 season after taking over from Steve Bruce before registering a play-off finish at the end of last term.

Implementing an effective brand of football in the Midlands, it's no surprise that he has attracted interest from elsewhere and it may only be a matter of time before he moves on, even with his current club now having stability with a new owner at the helm.

Carlos Corberan could work effectively in a strict budget at Leicester City

With Leicester losing £89.7m last year and the club losing more than £200m over a three-year period, it's clear that the Foxes will need to severely restrict their spending this summer if they are to avoid further charges and sanctions for financial breaches in the future, even following their promotion.

This will be tough to deal with and that will make this summer a real challenge for current boss Maresca or a potential successor.

Corberan, who could potentially succeed Maresca, has become accustomed to working within tight budgets at both Huddersfield and Albion though.

Working effectively in the free agent and loan markets during the summer of 2021, with the likes of Lee Nicholls and Levi Colwill contributing to their rise to the play-offs, he has also done well with a limited budget and ownership uncertainty at The Hawthorns.

With this in mind, he could be a real success at the King Power Stadium.