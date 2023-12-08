Highlights Leicester City and Middlesbrough are both interested in signing Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall in the January transfer window.

Worrall has fallen out of favor at Forest and is no longer training with the main group.

Leicester already has strong defensive options, so it would be surprising if they pursued a move for Worrall.

Leicester City are thought to be rivalling Middlesbrough for the signature of Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall in the January window.

Joe Worrall set to leave Nottingham Forest

The 26-year-old centre-back has fallen out of favour at the City Ground, with his last game coming in October, whilst it has been said that Worrall is no longer training with the main group, along with teammate Scott McKenna.

The likes of Willy Boly, Murillo, Moussa Niakhate and Felipe are all ahead of academy graduate in the pecking order, and it seems unlikely that will change even if Steve Cooper is sacked.

Leicester join transfer race for Joe Worrall

With Worrall supposedly available, it’s perhaps no surprise that there is Championship interest in the player, as he has proven himself at this level in the past, including starring for the Reds in their promotion in 2022.

It has been claimed that Boro are keen to do a deal for the former Rangers loanee, but the Daily Mail has revealed that they will face competition, with Leicester thought to be keen on the defender.

“Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall is being tracked by Championship duo Leicester and Middlesbrough ahead of the January transfer window.

“Worrall is understood to be attracting interest from Leicester and Middlesbrough, while other Championship sides are understood to be tracking the 26-year-old centre-back.”

Enzo Maresca is well stocked with defensive options

You can understand why Championship clubs are keen on Worrall, as he is an aggressive centre-back, and he is also a real leader, so he would be a valuable player for most clubs in the second tier.

But, you could argue that he is not an improvement at Leicester, with the Foxes boasting some excellent options at the back.

Jannik Vestergaard has been transformed under Maresca, and his partnership with Wout Faes has been key to the side having the best defensive record in the league, with just 12 goals conceded.

Behind those pair, Conor Coady is a great backup option, with Harry Souttar barely getting a look-in at the moment, even though he has shone in the Championship with Stoke before.

So, whilst you can always find ways to improve, it would appear to be a huge surprise if Leicester did push through with a move to sign Worrall.

Also, from the perspective of the player, he will surely prefer to go to a side that will give him guaranteed minutes, otherwise he may feel it’s worth sticking it out at Forest, hoping to win his place back, if it’s possible.

Worrall only signed a contract extension, which will keep him at Forest until the summer of 2026, back in September.

Leicester’s January plans

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

The priority in the New Year is going to be keeping the squad intact for Leicester, as they know that some of their better players will attract attention.

There is already talk that Wilfred Ndidi is on the radar of Barcelona, and Kelechi Iheanacho is another who could move on as he approaches the final six months of his contract.

Maresca’s side are back in action on Saturday when they welcome Plymouth to the King Power Stadium.