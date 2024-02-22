Highlights Leicester City leads Championship, facing Leeds in crucial promotion battle.

Leicester City make the trip to take on second-placed Leeds United on Friday night, knowing a victory would be a massive step towards promotion.

Leicester City’s promotion push

Enzo Maresca has done an outstanding job at the King Power Stadium after his appointment in the summer, and the Foxes lead the way in the Championship, sitting nine points clear of Leeds and Ipswich Town.

Whilst there won’t be any panicking at Leicester, the defeat to Middlesbrough last time out has given those chasing clubs a glimmer of hope that they could reel the Foxes in.

So, the game at Elland Road is a pivotal one, and Maresca will no doubt be demanding a big response from his side.

Stephy Mavididi could be key in Leeds vs Leicester

There will be many exciting match-ups across the pitch when Leeds host Leicester, but perhaps the most important one will be Archie Gray against Stephy Mavididi.

The Whites youngster is rightly regarded as one of the top talents in the country for his age, and to be a regular for Daniel Farke at 17-years-old shows we are talking about a really promising player.

However, Gray has spent most of his career as a midfielder before moving to right-back this season, so even though he has excellent quality on the ball, he can be susceptible defensively, and it’s an area that Maresca is sure to target with Mavididi expected to start down the left flank.

The 25-year-old joined Leicester in the summer from Montpellier, and it’s turned out to be a shrewd bit of business.

In 33 appearances so far, Mavididi has scored ten goals and registered four assists, with his direct style and running power making him a major asset to Maresca.

But, after a blistering start to life in the Championship, the former Juventus man has struggled to maintain that form in recent months.

Mavididi has managed just two goal contributions in 2024, and he’s scored just once in his last seven games.

It’s by no means a cause for huge concern, but it’s fair to say that he isn’t firing like he was earlier in the campaign.

With that in mind, some may feel Maresca should leave Mavididi on the bench at Elland Road, but the red-hot atmosphere and big-game feel to the fixture means it could be just what he needs.

Unlike many games at this level, Leeds will take it to Leicester, which could actually suit the East Midlands outfit as it will allow them to counter-attack more than they usually would.

And, that’s where Mavididi could be devastating.

If he’s left one-on-one with Gray, it’s going to be difficult for the teenager to contain him, as Mavididi will be too quick and powerful for the Leeds man, and there will be space in behind for the visitors to exploit.

The Friday night game is between the two best sides in the league right now, and it should be a cracker.

In truth, there’s little to split the two on paper, so it will be down to individuals to step up to make the difference on the night.

From Leicester’s perspective, Mavididi is one of those who has the potential to decide the game in their favour, and this could be the ideal fixture for him to get back to his best.