Leicester City are interested in signing Tammy Abraham from Roma in this summer's transfer window.

That's according to a report from Italian outlet Gillarossi.net, who say that the striker will be available for a move in the coming months.

It was a successful 2023/24 campaign for the Foxes, who secured an immediate promotion back to the Premier League as Championship title winners.

As a result, Leicester will now be looking to put together a squad that can be competitive in the top-flight of English football, once the market opens again.

Now it seems as though one player they could look to sign as they aim to do that, is Abraham himself.

Tammy Abraham a Leicester City target

Abraham joined Roma from Chelsea back in the summer of 2021, with the striker having also had several spells out on loan elsewhere earlier in his playing career.

Since making the move to Italy, the 26-year-old has scored 37 goals and provided 13 assists in 119 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Tammy Abraham club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Roma 119 37 13 Chelsea 82 30 10 Bristol City 48 26 4 Aston Villa 40 26 3 Swansea City 39 8 4 As of 30th May 2024

However, he could soon be set for a return to England, with this latest update claiming that Leicester are keen to sign the former Chelsea man this summer.

It is thought that the Foxes are keen to sign a centre forward this summer, and have identified Abraham as a target to fill that role.

For their part, Roma are said to be willing to sell the England international this summer, and will demand €28million for his services.

As things stand, it remains to be seen if Leicester would be willing to pay that amount. There are still two years remaining on Abraham's contract with Roma, securing his future in Italy until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That does of course, give his current side some scope to negotiate any offers that come in for the striker this summer.

It was recently reported that Bournemouth, who in the past few weeks appointed former Rome general manager Tiago Pinto as their new President of Football Operations, are also keen to sign Abraham once the market opens again.

Tammy Abraham could be a good signing for Leicester City

The signing of Abraham would surely be a smart one for Leicester to make if they can get it done.

Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho are both out of contract this summer, and therefore facing somewhat uncertain futures at The King Power Stadium.

Meanwhile, Patson Daka has never managed to become a consistent source of goals, while Tom Cannon is mostly untested both in a Leicester shirt, and in the Premier League.

As a result, a new centre forward is something that the Foxes will surely need if they are to be competitive in the top-flight next season.

Given he has a proven record of scoring in the top-flight, Abraham would be a very good option to fill that role.

Considering his high profile status, and that interest from elsewhere, this could also be a coup for Leicester that helps lift the mood around the King Power Stadium going into next season.

Indeed, it may be something of a lift that some of the club may need, considering manager Enzo Maresca looks set to join Abraham's former club in the form of Chelsea.

So with all that in mind, a deal for Abraham does seem to at least be well worth looking into for Leicester City.