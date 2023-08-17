Leicester City welcome Cardiff City to the King Power Stadium on Saturday, with the Foxes looking to maintain their perfect record.

Enzo Maresca has enjoyed a flawless start to life in Leicester, after taking his first management job in England over the summer.

The freshly relegated side scraped past Coventry in their curtain-raiser, courtesy of two second-half Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall strikes. The visitors looked to be causing an upset, following Kyle McFadzean’s thunderous header, but their star man eventually bailed the Foxes out of trouble.

Their three points quickly became six. A trip to Huddersfield proved trickier than it first seemed, until new signing Stephy Mavididi opened his Leicester account.

Cardiff have already come up against a side making their Championship return. They traveled to Elland Road for their opener and spoiled Leeds United’s party by taking a point.

The Bluebirds raced into a 2-0 lead but were pegged back in the second half. Their fortunes were not much better at home either, as new boss Erol Bulut tasted defeat to relegation favourites QPR.

The last time the pair faced one another was a topflight tie. Neil Warnock’s Cardiff side stole all three points, thanks to an injury time strike from Victor Camarasa. James Maddison had the chance to open the scoring for the Foxes but failed to convert his 75th minute penalty.

Early Leicester City vs Cardiff City team news

Newest Leicester recruit Cesare Casadei could feature, following the completion of his loan move from Chelsea earlier this week.

Fellow summer signing Mads Hermansen missed the previous outing at Huddersfield, but could return to action on Saturday. Viktor Kristansen also returned to fitness ahead of last weekend’s fixture, but was left out of the squad.

Conor Coady, however, is still recovering from a foot injury, but may return towards the end of September.

Cardiff boss Bulut will want a response from his side after their QPR disappointment, however, the Turkish tactician is not likely to make many changes to his starting XI.

Ryan Allsop is set to miss out once again, after sustaining an injury in pre-season, but may return as early as next week.

Leicester City vs Cardiff City kick-off time confirmed

Leicester vs Cardiff will be one of nine contests occupying the usual 3pm (BST) slot on Saturday.

The full list of games for the third round of Championship action is as follows:

18/08/2023 20:00 Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion

19/08/2023 12:30 Plymouth Argyle vs Southampton

19/08/2023 15:00 Blackburn Rovers vs Hull City

19/08/2023 15:00 Bristol City vs Birmingham City

19/08/2023 15:00 Leicester City vs Cardiff City

19/08/2023 15:00 Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town

19/08/2023 15:00 Queens Park Rangers vs Ipswich Town

19/08/2023 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End

19/08/2023 15:00 Stoke City vs Watford

19/08/2023 15:00 Sunderland vs Rotherham United

19/08/2023 15:00 Swansea City vs Coventry City

20/08/2023 12:00 Norwich City vs Millwall

Are tickets still available for Leicester City vs Cardiff City?

Unfortunately, standard tickets have sold out for Saturday’s encounter, but there are still limited hospitality packages available.

Will Leicester vs Cardiff be shown on TV?

The game will not be shown on UK television. The three games selected for coverage on Sky Sports Main Event are: Leeds United vs West Brom, Plymouth Argyle vs Southampton and Norwich vs Millwall.

Will there be a live stream for Leicester vs Cardiff?

Fans can access live coverage of Leicester vs Cardiff on either Foxes Hub or Cardiff City TV.