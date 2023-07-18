Everton have "registered their interest" in signing Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, according to Football Insider.

Iheanacho has one year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium and the Foxes "could be forced to sell him" after their relegation from the Premier League.

The 26-year-old joined Leicester from Manchester City in August 2017 for a reported £25 million fee and he was an important part of the squad that won the FA Cup and challenged for the Champions League under Brendan Rodgers.

Despite his side's struggles last season, Iheanacho enjoyed an impressive campaign on an individual level, scoring eight goals and registering five assists in 35 appearances in all competitions and he was rewarded for his performances as he was named the club's Player of the Year.

Everton are known to be in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer after finishing as the second-lowest scorers in the top flight last season with just 34 goals to their name.

The Foxes are said to value Iheanacho "between the £10-15million price range" and as the Toffees "have a limited budget to work with", they could "use the money raised by selling Ellis Simms and Neal Maupay on one marquee signing".

Everton have also been linked with a move for Iheanacho's team-mate Jamie Vardy, but new Leicester manager Enzo Maresca hinted he would like to keep the 36-year-old at the club.

What is the latest on Kelechi Iheanacho's Leicester City future?

The Toffees are the latest club to join the race for Iheanacho, who is attracting significant transfer interest this summer.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that Iheanacho is "on the list of many clubs from Saudi Arabia" and "big offers are on the table", while "five top clubs from the Premier League" are also said to be keen and have made enquiries.

Galatasaray, Besiktas and Roma are keeping tabs on Iheanacho and he was reportedly offered to Nottingham Forest, but no deal has been agreed.

The striker has not yet made a decision on his future and it is thought to be an "open race" as Iheanacho "considers his options".

Would Kelechi Iheanacho be a good signing for Everton?

Iheanacho would be an excellent addition for the Toffees.

While he is unlikely to be the prolific goalscorer that Everton desperately need, he has proven his ability in the Premier League in recent years and he has a strong track record.

Iheanacho would certainly provide Sean Dyche's side with a greater threat up front, but there would be question marks over whether the Toffees could afford a deal given their well documented financial restrictions and it will be tough for them to compete with clubs from Saudi Arabia.

The Nigeria international would be a huge asset to the Foxes in the Championship next season, but the club could decide to cash in on him this summer as he enters the last year of his contract, while the opportunity to remain in the top flight or a lucrative offer from elsewhere may prove too good for Iheanacho to turn down.

You wonder whether it might be worth Leicester doing all they can to hold onto him for one more year, as long as he's open to staying put, as he could fire them back to the top flight.