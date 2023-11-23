The Championship returns to action this weekend after the final international break of 2023, and when Leicester City take to the pitch on Saturday afternoon, the gap by Leeds United may have been closed to just five points.

Daniel Farke's side are looking to cut the tally even further after their run of form leading into the November break, but then it will be up to the Foxes to try and put things right themselves on the pitch.

And on Saturday afternoon, they welcome a Watford side to the King Power Stadium that have just found a little bit of consistency in recent weeks.

What has Leicester City and Watford's form been like recently?

After winning 13 of their first 14 Championship fixtures, it looked as though the second tier of English football was going to be a doddle for Enzo Maresca's Foxes side.

However, a defeat at home to Leeds United - one of the clubs that are trying to chase them down - nearly three weeks ago saw City defeated for just the second time in 2023-24 in league action.

What wasn't expected to happen was back-to-back defeats as Leicester next made the trip up to the North East to face Middlesbrough, but despite dominating the second half, they were downed by Sam Greenwood's wonder-strike from a free-kick late on, which secured a 1-0 win for Boro.

Leicester are still top of the tree despite those two losses, but Ipswich are now level on points and Leeds are just eight behind.

Watford meanwhile had an extremely slow start to life under Valerien Ismael, and after 10 matches they were just above the relegation zone after three defeats in succession.

However, a little bit of consistency has been picked up even if there has been some indifferent performances within that, and heading into the international break, the Hornets were six matches unbeaten and sitting in 13th position, with the 5-0 win over Rotherham United somewhat of a confidence booster.

Championship Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

The Hertfordshire outfit face their toughest task of the season though in trying to get a result against Maresca and Leicester, but it has been proven three times now this season that it is not impossible.

Sky Sports pundit predicts Leicester City v Watford scoreline

David Prutton, the ex-Nottingham Forest and Leeds United midfielder who fronts Sky Sports' EFL coverage, believes that Leicester will be getting back to winning ways this coming weekend after their disappointing last two results.

"It shows how well Leicester have started this season that losing two games in a row can draw such attention," Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports predictions column.

"The break probably came at a good time for Enzo Maresca, so they could have a bit of a reset.

"Watford are quietly improving and climbing the league after a very mixed start to the season.

"They are six unbeaten, but I can’t really see that being seven. Home win. 2-0."