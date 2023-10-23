Championship leaders Leicester City are back in action on Tuesday night as they welcome Sunderland to the King Power Stadium.

This is a clash between two sides that have different aims but hope for the same outcome.

The Foxes come into this game sitting in first place on 33 points, five ahead of Ipswich Town in second place, but having played a game more.

Enzo Maresca’s men made it 11 wins in 12 games on Saturday as they beat Swansea City, meaning the only side to beat them so far is Hull City.

For the visitors, Sunderland suffered a 2-1 defeat against Stoke City on Saturday, and that means it is three defeats in their last five games and back-to-back now over the international break.

The Black Cats remain in the play-off places, and they will be going to the King Power Stadium looking to end Leicester’s winning run.

What is the latest team news for Leicester City and Sunderland ahead of their match?

The Foxes are winning games of football, which means the team is full of confidence, and that results in Maresca not having too much to do with his team, as it seems to pick itself.

However, heading into the game against Sunderland, Maresca may have a potential problem to solve, as he could be without Yunus Akgun, as he limped off in the game against Swansea City.

Akgun came on as a substitute, but near the final whistle, he had to leave the pitch with what looked to be a thigh injury. However, speaking after the game, Maresca was hopeful that he would be fit for the game against Sunderland.

He said, via Sunderland Echo: “I just asked him, and he didn’t feel something important,” the Leicester City boss said during his post-match press conference. “It was just something, but not something important, so hopefully he’s not going to lose any games or any days. We’ll see.”

Leicester are already without Kasey McAteer, as he’s been ruled out for a lengthy spell. But Maresca still has several good options in his forward line, with Jamie Vardy and Stephy Mavididi likely to start once again, with Kelechi Iheanacho pushing for a start as well.

For the visitors, it seems they don’t have many, if any, injury concerns, as Saturday’s game against Stoke City saw them welcome back Bradley Dack after he missed a few games through injury.

Also, defender Dan Ballard was doubtful for Saturday’s game but managed to be fit enough to start and finish the game.

There may be a few changes in the pipeline for Sunderland as Tony Mowbray tries to end this two-game winless run. One player who is back available and will be a timely boost is midfielder Dan Neil, as he returns from his suspension.

Forward Mason Burstow will be pushing for a start, as he was on the bench for the weekend as Mowbray went with Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard.

Is Leicester City v Sunderland on TV/Live Stream?

As with any Championship games during the midweek, they can all be found on the red button on Sky Sports.

But the game between Leicester and Sunderland can also be found on the main event on Sky, as well as on the Sky Football channel.

The game can also be found on the local radio station, and highlights of the game, as well as all the other EFL games, can be found on ITV4 at 11 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Are there tickets available for Leicester City v Sunderland?

Leicester City are the home side in this fixture, and it seems they have sold out their home end, with the only tickets being available are in the hospitality section.

Meanwhile, for Sunderland they have also sold out their away allocation, as the Black Cats always travel in large numbers no matter when and where they are playing.

What is the kick-off time for Leicester City v Sunderland?

The game at the king Power Stadium kicks-off at 8pm between Leicester and Sunderland.