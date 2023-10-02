Championship football returns once again in midweek, and Leicester City and Preston North End face off at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Foxes come into this game in tremendous form, winning their last four league games on the bounce.

Their latest victory was Sunday’s 4-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, a game that was closer than the scoreline suggests.

However, Leicester’s firepower came out on top, and it resulted in them returning to the top of the table with 24 points.

The Foxes now welcome Preston, who suffered their first defeat in the league this season, a crushing 4-0 demolition at the hands of West Bromwich Albion.

Despite Saturday’s result, it has been an excellent start to the campaign for the Lilywhites, and they will be eager to put it right when they face Leicester on Wednesday night.

What is the latest team news for Leicester City and Preston North End ahead of their match?

Leicester didn’t have too many injury concerns heading into their clash with Blackburn, but after their victory, it seems the Foxes may have suffered a blow.

Kasey McAteer didn’t start the game at Ewood Park but came on to replace Issahaku Fatawu in the 58th minute. However, the substitute had to be substituted, as it appeared McAteer pulled his hamstring.

It is unclear how bad the injury is, but Enzo Maresca is likely going to give an update on the injury ahead of this clash. Another player who Leicester fans will want to hear an update on is summer signing Tom Cannon, who has yet to appear for the Foxes.

Maresca will have a big call to make on who leads his attack, as both Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho scored on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the visitors come into this game on the back of a disappointing result, but Ryan Lowe will be keen not to rip up what has done so well for them this season.

Preston received a boost before the game, as Will Keane was fit enough to be on the bench and came on with 25 minutes to go. So, the forward could be in line to return to the starting XI on Wednesday.

Midfielder Ben Whiteman also got more minutes under his belt on the weekend, and he could be a player pushing to start for Lowe’s side.

Is Leicester City vs. Preston on TV/Live stream?

This game is live on Sky Sports, and while it is not the main game, it can be found on the red button on your Sky remote.

If this isn’t available for you, the game can also be found on your local radio station, and updates from the game can be found on Gillette Soccer Special. While highlights for that game and all the other Championship fixtures can be found on ITV4 at 11 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Are there tickets available for Leicester City vs. Preston?

It seems most tickets for Leicester supporters are sold, with some possibly coming available on Wednesday before the game. While hospitality remains available for any fans who are interested.

While for Preston, they announced towards the end of September that they had been allocated an additional 1,037 tickets after selling their original 2,261 allocation.

It is unclear if the away side have sold them remaining tickets, but it is likely if not, there are not going to be many more tickets available.

What is the kick-off time for Leicester City v Preston?

This game is being played on Wednesday night, as mentioned and the kick-off time is 19:45 p.m.