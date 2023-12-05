Highlights Plymouth Argyle secured a victory in their last match with a late goal from Adam Randell.

The win moved Plymouth up to 16th place in the standings.

Leicester City and Plymouth Argyle have relatively clean bill of health, with only a few players at risk of suspension.

Leicester City will welcome Plymouth Argyle to the King Power Stadium on Saturday 9th December.

Argyle were victorious in their last outing thanks to Adam Randell’s strike at the death.

The midfielder and academy graduate remained composed with the clock well in the red and tucked home the winner against Stoke City at Home Park.

This result moves Steven Schumacher’s side up to 16th in the standings with Swansea City and Huddersfield Town drawing at the Liberty Stadium whilst Coventry City lost to Ipswich Town.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

It goes without saying that Leicester City can’t be spotted in this portion of the table as they are of course at the very summit.

A single point separates the Foxes from Ipswich Town whereas there is then a further seven-point cushion to those in the play-off spots.

Enzo Maresca has Leicester firing on all cylinders and so here is all you need to know ahead of their next Championship outing, yet another game which they go into as strong favourites.

Leicester City and Plymouth Argyle team news

Both Enzo Maresca and Steven Schumacher are able to boast a relatively clean bill of health.

Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle is still sidelined with a knee injury for the Foxes whilst fellow defender Saxon Earley has made just one league appearance for Argyle this season due to injury. The pair are both expected to return to the fray later on this month.

It wasn’t too long ago that Brendan Galloway and Michael Cooper were in the treatment room along with Earley but they both started in the win over Stoke City.

It was a first start of the campaign for Galloway whilst Cooper, the young keeper, has re-established himself as the number ahead of Conor Hazard over the last month or so.

Will Leicester City v Plymouth Argyle be on TV?

Plymouth Argyle’s visit to the King Power will not be on TV as it falls under the blackout.

The clash won’t be available through either club’s respective iFollow channels either but commentary is available, on Argyle TV and the Foxes Hub respectively.

Are there any tickets available for Leicester City v Plymouth Argyle?

Tickets for adults wanting to watch Leicester City range from £26 to £88 and the club website currently says that they are coming soon for this game.

It was near enough sold out when Watford came to town in the last home game and so tickets clearly aren't easy to get a hold of even with the capacity being in excess of 30,000.

Meanwhile, for Argyle fans travelling to Leicester, there are no tickets available at the time of writing but it is worth keeping your eyes peeled on the site as there will still be a chance to buy them up until 4pm on Thursday 7th December if any pop up.

What time does Leicester City v Plymouth Argyle kick-off?

The match will kick off at 15:00 on Saturday 9th December.