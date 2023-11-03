Highlights Leicester City sit at the top of the Championship with an impressive record of 13 wins and only one defeat as they prepare to welcome Leeds United to the King Power Stadium on Friday night.

Despite Leeds United's strong form and the fact they are 3rd in the table, there is a significant gap in points between the two teams.

Sky Sports' David Prutton has offered his score prediction for the clash below.

The Championship throws up a mouth-watering clash on FrIday night, with Leicester City set to host Leeds United at the King Power Stadium.

Both clubs were relegated from the Premier League last campaign, and both have made relatively strong starts to the season under the guidance of their new bosses. However, it is the home side that have been the most impressive so far.

Leicester City vs Leeds United

Indeed, Enzo Maresca's Foxes currently sit top of the Championship with 14 matches played, and have been the dominant force in the division so far, with 13 wins and just one defeat to their name.

That defeat came back in early September at the hands of Hull City, so Leicester come into this one on the back of eight consecutive league wins.

Last time out, victory came away at Loftus Road, condemning Queens Park Rangers to their 10th defeat of the season in a 2-1 victory. Stephy Mavididi and Harry Winks were on the scoresheet in that match.

Leicester's fine recent form, then, is why, despite Leeds United being just two places behind Leicester in third, there is such a huge gap between the two sides in terms of points.

Indeed, whilst high-flying Leicester City have 39, Leeds United have 14 less with 25.

That is still a decent return for Daniel Farke's side, though, who also come into this one in relatively good Championship form having won four of their last five league matches.

Last time out, Leeds ran out big winners in a 4-1 victory over Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town, with both Dan James and Crysencio Summerville bagging a brace that day.

Sky Sports' David Prutton issues score prediction

With both sides in good form, naturally, it is difficult to pick a winner out of the two ahead of Friday evening's fixture.

As a result of that, Sky Sports EFL pundit and columnist David Prutton believes the clash will end in an exciting 2-2 draw.

Offering his thoughts ahead of the match and the logic behind his prediction, Prutton wrote on Sky Sports: "A real heavyweight clash to kick things off on Friday night."

"Leicester City look imperious, unstoppable. They are breaking records everywhere, but this is surely their toughest challenge of the season so far.

"Leeds have as many points as Burnley did at the same stage last season, but they could well need to win here to try and keep track of the top two.

"It is a big, big game.

"I think the Foxes could well be held. Prediction: 2-2."

Leicester City v Leeds United match details

Leicester City's Championship clash versus Leeds United is set to take place on Friday 3rd November 2023.

Kick-off for the second tier match is scheduled for 8PM at Leicester City's home ground, the King Power Stadium.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, with coverage kicking off on Sky Sports Football at 7PM.