Leicester City will be looking to continue their excellent run of form tomorrow evening as they host Leeds United.

The Foxes will be the favourites heading into this tie considering how good they have been this season and the fact they have the home advantage.

Winning 39 points from a possible 42 this season, their only loss of the season so far came against Hull City, and they were arguably unlucky not to secure a point or three from that game against Liam Rosenior's men.

The league leaders can't afford to rest on their laurels though, because the Whites can reduce the gap between the two sides and Ipswich Town aren't too far behind the Foxes.

Championship Table P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 14 21 39 2 Ipswich Town 13 14 34 3 Leeds United 14 9 25

Leeds will have no shortage of motivation to secure three points considering the fact they can reduce the gap between themselves and their opponents.

And they will be in a buoyant mood following their thumping win against Huddersfield Town last weekend, so this looks set to be a close game.

Ahead of this clash at the King Power Stadium, we have some of the information supporters of both sides need to know.

What's the latest team news ahead of Leicester City v Leeds United?

Wilfred Ndidi, Will Alves, Callum Doyle and Dennis Praet all look set to remain on the sidelines and that's a blow for the Foxes, with the likes of Ndidi and Doyle being extremely valuable figures and Praet able to make an impact at this level.

Tom Cannon also looks set to remain out despite closing in on a recovery from his back injury - but Yunus Akgun could return and be another attacking asset along with Kasey McAteer who is also fit.

Cannon may have rejoined training - but Leicester manager Enzo Maresca is clearly keen not to rush him.

Weekly wages: Leicester City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

For the visitors, Daniel Farke is hopeful of having Sam Byram, Joe Rodon and Crysencio Summerville available, even though all three picked up injuries against Huddersfield.

All three have been key players for the Whites this term, with Byram making a better impact than some would have expected as a capable full-back.

Is the Leicester City v Leeds United game on TV?

This game is available on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, with the coverage of this game getting underway at 7:30pm.

If you are keener to listen to audio coverage, BBC Radio Leicester and BBC Radio Leeds have you covered, with this coverage free to listen to on the radio.

BBC coverage isn't available online for free though.

How much are tickets to the Leicester City v Leeds United clash?

Leeds have been given an allocation of 3,305, with adults being charged £30, those aged 65+ and 18-21 paying £27, 16 and 17 years olds paying £20 and U16s paying £14. A ticket for those aged 2-11 is even cheaper at £6.

For home fans, this has been classed as a Category A fixture, meaning many adult fans will fork out around £49.

The full price list for home supporters can be viewed here.

What time does the Leicester City v Leeds United game kick off?

This game kicks off at 8pm, which means it will be a late night for Leeds fans, many of whom will be making the trip back to West Yorkshire following the match.

10 other Championship games get underway at 3pm on Saturday - and Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers kicks off on Sunday at 12pm.