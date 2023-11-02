Leeds United have certainly had an interesting first 14 matches of the 2023-24 season - a ropey first few matches however has been countered by a pretty decent run of form.

Having a promotion-winning head coach in Daniel Farke certainly helps, and the German has overcome a slow start to get United into third place in the Championship standings.

They are still a way off the top two however, with Leicester City and Ipswich Town somewhat running away with things right now, and there is currently a nine-point gap to the second-placed Tractor Boys - who have a game in-hand too - and where Leeds currently are.

Leeds United's form going into clash with Leicester City

Leeds did defeat Ipswich back in August, but they face their toughest test of the entire season so far on Friday night as they make the trip to the King Power Stadium to take on the table-topping Foxes.

Even though Leicester technically have a better record away from home, having won every single match on their travels, they have only dropped three points on their own turf and it's hard to knock a team that has won nine straight league matches in succession.

Leeds meanwhile have already lost three times on the road this season, including two of their last three trips away from West Yorkshire, but recent wins over Huddersfield and Norwich have showed that there are plenty of goals in the locker - if not defensive solidarity.

With the way they play themselves though, Leicester will no doubt be smelling blood ahead of the arrival of their latest visitors.

And one man who has issued his own warning to Leeds is one of City's star men in the form of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who with five goals and six assists so far in the second tier is proving to be somewhat of a nightmare for opposition defenders to deal with.

What has Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall said to Leeds United ahead of Friday's clash?

Dewsbury-Hall, who has been one of the stars of the Championship so far this season, has warned Leeds that Maresca and City may have something new lined up for them that they haven't deployed on the pitch as of yet.

“They were a Premier League team last season, and still have a lot of players with them who have individual qualities, so it’s going to be a tough test," Dewsbury-Hall said in an interview with Leicester's official website.

“We’ve been on the training pitch, we’ve got a gameplan and we’re confident that we can implement that.

"We’re looking for three points and to keep the train moving.”

“We haven’t even scratched the surface yet with Enzo.

“He’s got so many ideas. You might be seeing new things - we know that Leeds are an aggressive team, but we’ve got tricks up our sleeve and things that we can do to catch them out, and I’m sure you’ll see some of these things on Friday night."