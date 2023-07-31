It only feels like yesterday that Luton Town and Coventry City were doing battle for a place in the Premier League at Wembley, yet here we are, on the verge of yet another EFL season.

The 2023/24 Championship campaign kicks off on Friday night with what should be an intriguing match under the lights at Hillsborough.

Newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday take on recently relegated Southampton in what is bound to be an interesting introduction to the level for both teams.

Leicester City and Coventry City have to wait until Sunday afternoon to get their campaigns underway.

Leicester, like Southampton, are coming down from the Premier League, whilst Coventry are looking to get over their Wembley heartbreak after coming within a penalty shootout of the top-flight.

With a bit of local needle involved, it is bound to be a very entertaining match, and when looking at the Championship's opening fixtures, there is certainly potential for it to be the standout game this weekend.

As always on FLW ahead of a round of fixtures, we've looked at everything you need to know about the clash in advance of kick-off.

What is the latest Leicester City and Coventry City team news?

When both managers sit down and give their respective press conferences ahead of the match later this week, there will be a much clearer picture in terms of team and injury news.

It will certainly be interesting to see how many of each respective club's summer signings will feature, though.

Following their drop from the top flight, after some big player sales, Leicester City have not been afraid to splash the cash, spending a reported £10m on Harry Winks, a reported £7.5m on Conor Coady and a further £5m on goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

The Foxes have also signed Man City centre-half Callum Doyle on loan for the campaign.

Doyle spent last season on loan at Coventry City, so it will be interesting to see if he starts versus the Sky Blues on Sunday.

As for Coventry City, the Sky Blues have made a total of eight transfers this summer.

This has seen Ellis Simms, Milan van Ewijk, Bobby Thomas, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Brad Collins, Jay Dasilva and Joel Latibeaudiere arrive on permanent deals, whilst elsewhere, Luis Binks recently joined on loan for the season.

Of course, the Sky Blues have lost star striker Viktor Gyokeres, too, and it will be interesting to see how they cope without the Swede.

Is the match live on TV or available to live stream?

For those unable to attend the match, or who just want to watch from home, the match will be live on TV.

The match is set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

This means the fixture can also be streamed via Sky GO, and any other subscriptions with access to Sky Sports Football.

Can I buy tickets for Leicester City v Coventry City?

Ticket details for the Leicester City end can be found here, although at this stage it is unclear whether or not tickets are still available.

For those hoping for a ticket in the Coventry City end, the Sky Blues have sold out their away allocation, meaning there are no more available.

What time is kick-off between Leicester City and Coventry City?

Kick-off for the Championship clash between Leicester City and Coventry City is scheduled for 12 noon on Sunday 6th August.