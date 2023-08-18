Highlights Leicester City have had an outstanding start to the season, sitting second in the Championship table after two wins from two games.

Despite some initial challenges, Leicester secured a 1-0 win against Huddersfield Town with a goal from Stephy Mavididi.

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton predicts that Leicester will continue their winning streak with a 2-1 victory against Cardiff City, given Cardiff's poor start to the season.

Leicester City take on Cardiff City at the King Power Stadium in the Championship on Saturday.

It has been an outstanding start to the season for the Foxes on their return to the second tier and they currently sit second in the table after two wins from their opening two league games.

After a 2-1 home win over Coventry City on the opening day, Leicester beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

The Terriers started brightly with Brahima Diarra going close on two occasions, but the Foxes came into the game and almost took the lead when Dennis Praet was denied by Lee Nicholls.

Town had the best chance of the first half when Michal Helik volleyed over from close range and they began the second half strongly too, with Danny Ward heading over and Foxes stand-in goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk being called into action to make a save from Diarra.

Leicester took the lead in the 73rd minute through Stephy Mavididi's strike, his first goal for the club since his £6.4 million move from Montpellier this summer.

Marc Albrighton's effort was kept out by Nicholls in stoppage time, but despite being unable to find a second goal, the Foxes held on to secure all three points.

It was an excellent start to the season for Cardiff City as they picked up a point in a 2-2 draw at Leeds United on the opening weekend, but the Bluebirds suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Queens Park Rangers at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

QPR went ahead in the 34th minute when Sinclair Armstrong finished from close range from Paul Smyth's low cross.

Aaron Ramsey hit the crossbar for Cardiff in the second half, but the R's doubled their lead in the 65th minute when Armstrong set up Kenneth Paal, who fired home to put Gareth Ainsworth's side in a commanding position.

The Bluebirds pulled one back in the 78th minute through Ike Ugbo and they almost equalised late on when McGuinness headed against the bar, but the visitors held on.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports presenter Prutton believes Leicester's perfect start to the season will continue against Cardiff predicting a 2-1 win for the Foxes.

"Leicester are not quite looking the full package yet, but individual quality has taken them to two wins from two. And that is an ominous prospect for the rest of the league," Prutton told the Sky Sports website.

"Cardiff haven’t had a great start. They should have held on at Leeds, and to be beaten at home by QPR was a very poor result. I can’t see it getting any better for them here. Home win."

Will Leicester City beat Cardiff City?

It is difficult to disagree with Prutton on this one.

As Prutton says, Leicester's performances this season have not been particularly convincing so far, but you would assume that they will improve as they continue to adapt to Enzo Maresca's style of play and the new signings begin to gel.

Cardiff will be incredibly frustrated to have lost at home to QPR on Saturday, particularly as the R's had been comprehensively beaten 4-0 at Watford the previous week and this will be an incredibly tough game for them.

Individual quality has seen the Foxes pick up a maximum return in the league so far and they should have too much for the Bluebirds here.