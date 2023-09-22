Highlights Leicester City are the favorites going into their game against Bristol City due to their excellent start to the season and recent wins.

Bristol City have looked strong and will be looking to build on their good start to the season.

The outcome of the game will likely be determined by how clinical Leicester are in front of goal.

Leicester City head into this weekend's game against Bristol City as firm favourites following their excellent start to the campaign.

Winning six of their seven league games, they are only behind Preston North End in the league table and could easily find themselves at the top of the tree by 5pm tomorrow.

The Lilywhites head to Rotherham United and if they fail to win in South Yorkshire, that will give Enzo Maresca's side an opportunity to climb above them, but the Foxes need to focus on themselves as they return to the King Power Stadium to face the Robins.

Last time they were at the King Power, they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Hull City and that was arguably harsh on them considering how dominant they were during the second half, but they looked vulnerable in transition and Liam Rosenior's side exploited that.

Since the Foxes' 1-0 loss against the Tigers, the former have gone on to secure an excellent 4-1 win at Southampton and a 2-0 victory at Norwich City.

Leicester could have easily unravelled due to the strength of these opponents - but they capitalised on the Saints' defensive errors and were clinical enough at Carrow Road to take three points away from Norfolk.

How have opponents Bristol City got on this season?

Nigel Pearson, Matty James and Andy King return to their former club this weekend but make no mistake, they will be desperate to secure three points in their quest to maintain their place in the promotion mix.

The Robins have looked very strong at times. They may have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup, but the league will matter more to them this season as they look to be competitive at the top end of the table.

Losing just one of their opening seven league games, they will be looking to build on this and will be full of confidence following their excellent 4-1 victory against Plymouth Argyle in midweek.

David Prutton's Leicester City v Bristol City prediction

Considering how good the Foxes have been this term, many football supporters will be predicting a big home win but Prutton believes it won't be that simple for the hosts.

He has gone with a 2-1 win for Leicester. Three points is three points, but the home side's supporters will be hoping for an emphatic win.

Looking ahead to the game, Prutton wrote for Sky Sports: "Leicester have really shown what they’re all about in the last few days, with valuable away wins in what was, on paper, two of their toughest away trips of the season. They are going to be tough to stop.

"Bristol City will be riding high after their thumping win over Plymouth. They have lost just once all season. But I can’t see Nigel Pearson getting anything as he returns to his former club."

What will determine the outcome of the Leicester City v Bristol City game?

How clinical Leicester are in front of goal will probably be the key factor that determines the outcome of the game because it's inevitable that they will have chances.

They have too many creators at their disposal not to have quite a few opportunities - but whether the likes of Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Stephy Mavididi can put their chances away remains to be seen.

Mavididi missed a couple of chances at St Mary's which is a concern - but he did manage to get himself on the scoresheet on the south coast and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him score again this weekend.

Kasey McAteer has also been exceptional so far this season and could be a very valuable player against Pearson's side.

The Robins can be a threat in transition though and this is where the Foxes are vulnerable, so it wouldn't be a shock to see the visitors come away with something from this game.