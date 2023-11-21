Highlights Leicester City is closely monitoring the situation surrounding Everton's 10-point deduction and potential suspension of the penalty in Parliament.

Leicester City are reportedly watching the situation surrounding Everton’s 10-point deduction very closely.

MPs are set to consider a debate on suspending the penalty that was applied to the Toffees late last week for being found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s profits and sustainability rules.

The Foxes are taking great interest in the case given their intention to sue the Merseyside club for damages due to their breach of the top flight’s Financial Fair Play rules.

The Leicestershire outfit were relegated at the expense of Everton last season, with fewer than 10 points separating Sean Dyche’s side in 17th from 18th place Leicester.

The cost of relegation is believed to be worth up to £100 million, which the Championship side will argue they are owed due to Everton’s breaking of the rules.

It has been reported that Leeds United and Burnley are also weighing up possible legal action against the Toffees as well.

What is the latest Everton situation involving Leicester City?

A motion to potentially discuss Everton’s penalty in Parliament has been put forward by MP Ian Byrne.

The West Derby MP has requested the “suspension of all proceedings and sanctions made by the Commission until the regulator makes its own determination,” via the Leicester Mercury.

Byrne also added: “This House condemns the grossly unjust points deduction imposed on Everton Football Club by a Premier League commission.”

Everton were handed a points deduction at a time when the Premier League is facing the threat of an independent regulator being brought in by the British government.

This situation has been part of an attempt to prove that the league can regulate itself, as it looks to avoid the possibility of government involvement.

Manchester City and Chelsea are also facing potential sanctions, with the top flight investigating both clubs at the moment.

Where are Leicester City in the Championship table?

Leicester currently top of the Championship table, with a superior goal difference separating them from second-place Ipswich Town.

Enzo Maresca’s side went into the November international break off the back of two consecutive defeats.

The Foxes will be aiming to get back to winning ways when the league action returns this weekend.

The gap to the chasing pack outside the top two is now down to eight points, with Leeds United in third and Southampton point further back in fourth.

Next up for Maresca’s side is the visit of Watford to the King Power Stadium on 25 November.

What does this latest development in the Everton situation mean for Leicester City?

If the sanctions on Everton are suspended until an independent regulator runs the rule over the matter, then we could be waiting another long while before any decision is made over a possible points penalty.

However, the points deduction is frankly irrelevant to Leicester now as they’ve already gone down at the expense of the Merseyside club’s alleged financial breaches.

As long as Everton are found guilty in some form, then Leicester will feel they have grounds for a case against the Toffees.

But all clubs should be looking to resolve the matter quickly rather than dragging things on, so it remains to be seen whether a suspension would be welcomed at this stage under those circumstances.