Despite remaining at the top of the Championship, recent weeks have been far from plain sailing as far as Leicester City are concerned.

Not only have on-pitch matters seen Enzo Maresca's side have their lead at the top of the table cut to just three points after picking up just one victory in their last five league outings, but recent reports have hinted at an uncertain immediate future at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City's PSR situation

That's because the EFL released a statement last week which revealed that The Foxes were forecast to breach the organisation's Profitability & Sustainability loss limits by the end of the season, which in November led to the EFL's Independent Club Financial Reporting Unit (CFRU) claiming that Leicester needed to submit a business plan to demonstrate how they set about complying with the regulations.

Leicester have since hit back against those rules, feeling that the request shouldn't be granted as they were a Premier League club during the relevant accounting period of 2022/23.

However, reports have hinted that the club may be forced to significantly cut their costs between now and June 30th if they are to improve their accounts for the current season or a points deduction could hit them, regardless of whether they ply their trade as a Premier League or Championship club.

Financial worries impacting Yunus Akgun transfer deal

Whilst those worries have an impact on who may depart the club, as a number of high-profile players such as Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy have just over three months left on their respective deals, the potential financial landscape of the club could hold a significant bearing on whom the club is able to attract in the summer transfer market.

One of those is current loanee Yunus Akgun, who was one of multiple additions made by Maresca during his first transfer window in charge of the East Midlands outfit.

Yunus Akgun's 23/24 Championship Stats Total Matches Played 18 Matches Started 7 Goals 1 Assists 1 Minutes per Game 40 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes per Game 0.7 Successful Dribbles per Game 0.4 Average Rating 6.84 All stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 11/03/24)

Akgun's initial loan deal from Turkish Süper Lig giants Galatasary was confirmed on August 26th, with Ben Jacobs reporting that the agreed loan fee between the two clubs amounted to €500,000 and that City held an option to acquire his services on a permanent basis for approximately €9m if he featured in 25 games for The Foxes.

The right winger looks set to surpass that mark in what remains of this Championship season, having brought more than adequate depth to this side and impressing his Italian head coach so far. However, reports from Turkish news outlet Aksam state that the aforementioned financial worries mean that a permanent deal is unlikely.

So far, his only league goal for the club came in the 3-1 win over Swansea City on January 30th.

The report goes on to claim that Leicester are more than satisfied with the 23-year-old's impact in the second tier, but they are unwilling to pay the agreed optional fee as a result of the uncertainty hanging over the club, which will see him return to RAMS Park to see out the remaining two years of his contract.

A blow for Enzo Maresca and Leicester City

Undoubtedly, this news is a huge blow to Leicester's plans in the transfer market, particularly if they are promoted as Akgun has become an increasingly prominent figure in the squad as a starter or somebody who can be deployed efficiently from the bench, given his attributes.

There could be question marks as to whether he'd cut it as a regular in the Premier League, as he has only accumulated one goal and one assist, but at a time where The Foxes could be set to lose a number of big names, not having the option to maintain Akgun's services could be slightly damning to their potential prospects of top flight consolidation.

With it being an option to buy, there's no pressure on Maresca to feel nervous about featuring the winger as the €9m fee looks uncertain to be coming out of the club's coffers at present, so the Turk must continue his on-pitch focus, which is seeing the job of automatic promotion through.

Leicester return to action on Sunday, as they travel to Chelsea in the FA Cup Quarter-Final. Akgun has played in all three rounds of the competition so far, scoring in the 3-0 win over Birmingham City in Round Four.