Enzo Maresca will be keen to make further additions to his Leicester City squad despite the Championship season getting underway.

The Foxes have already made some strong additions, with Harry Winks, Conor Coady, Callum Doyle, Mads Hermansen, and Stephy Mavididi all coming through the doors.

But it has been well documented that Leicester have lost some very key players throughout this summer, and with money in the bank and the squad still looking bare in certain parts, Maresca will be pressing ahead for further signings.

Are Leicester City interested in Jesurun Rak-Sakyi?

One player they seem keen to strike a deal for, is Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

That is according to Mike McGrath, who states that both Leicester and Palace are in discussions over a deal that will see the 20-year-old join the Foxes on loan for the season.

If a deal is managed to be agreed, it would see the Foxes pip Ipswich Town to the signing of the Palace winger.

Ipswich have looked the most likely of destinations, if Rak-Sakyi were to leave the London side this summer.

The young attacker earned his breakthrough campaign last season while on loan at Charlton Athletic, scoring 15 goals and registering nine assists.

It now seems he is set for another spell away from Selhurst Park, but instead of it being in League One, he is heading to the Championship and the King Power Stadium.

Leicester have added Mavididi to their ranks, a player who could be considered a possible replacement for Harvey Barnes. But it seems Maresca is keen to add more creativity and flair to his attack by introducing Rak-Sakyi.

Why a move to Leicester City for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is good for all parties

There are no doubts; this would be an excellent signing for Leicester and one that will get the supporters on the edge of their seats.

As mentioned, Mavididi has arrived and could be considered as someone to possibly replace Barnes. But given how no one knows how he will do in the Championship, Leicester are still in need of another addition, and despite having money in the bank from certain big transfers, they may not do much better than getting a loan agreement finalised for Rak-Sakyi.

The 20-year-old was a breath of fresh air last season for Charlton, as he enjoyed his first taste of regular first-team football.

It was only because he scored and created a bundle of goals, but it was his all-round play that made people take notice. Rak-Sakyi was instrumental in Charlton’s attack, averaging 2.1 shots per game and his footwork with the ball at his feet was clear to see, as he averaged 1.9 dribbles per game as well, as per WhoScored.com.

The young attacker was very useful with the ball at his feet, with a pass success rate of 81.3%, while he collected 1.3 key passes, which tallies with the nine assists he collected.

Of course, League One football is different from the Championship, but there is no reason why the winger can’t take his form from the Valley to a team like Leicester.

If Crystal Palace know the young forward isn’t going to get regular minutes with them, then it is wise for them to send him back on loan to continue his development, and where better than Leicester City.

The Foxes are expected to compete at the very top end of the Championship, and with the quality they have on the squad, Rak-Sakyi could benefit enormously from being in a team like that in the Championship.

It is probably the closest experience to playing in the Premier League Rak-Sakyi can get, with a full-capacity stadium week in and week out and the pressure that will be on the Foxes to succeed. All things that you can expect when you play for a top-flight team.

So this loan makes perfect sense for the player because he will play with a better quality of players than last season and will have a season of Championship football under his belt. While Leicester adds a very exciting player to their ranks who will add more creative spark to their side, Palace get to see their young star shine in the Championship in a high-level team.