Right now, things are looking reasonably good for those of a Leicester City persuasion.

Following their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, Enzo Maresca's side look well set to secure an immediate return to the top-flight of English football.

The Foxes currently sit comfortably inside the second-tier's automatic promotion places, and will indeed have their eyes on title itself, not to mention Reading's 106 point record haul in the division.

However, one thing that could potentially threaten to scupper their hopes is the now imminent January transfer window, and the interest it could attract in some of Leicester's key players.

Leicester may face a battle to keep Ndidi as Barcelona circle

One player who it could be difficult for Leicester to keep beyond the end of the January transfer window, is Wilfred Ndidi.

Despite an exodus of senior stars in the summer following their drop-down a division, the Foxes pulled off a decent bit of business by keeping the midfielder beyond the close of the window in early September.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

Since then, the Nigeria international has remained a key man for Leicester, scoring two goals and providing four assists in 16 league appearances so far this season.

That though, appears set once again attract attention from elsewhere, with recent reports from Spain claiming that Barcelona are planning a fresh move for the 26-year-old in January, and are in a strong position to complete a deal.

So with those claims in mind, it seems as though recent reports of Leicester plotting a potential January transfer raid on Burnley at the turn of the year, ought to be little surprise.

Josh Brownhill could be a useful replacement for Ndidi at Leicester

According to a report from The Daily Mirror, Leicester are one of the clubs who are keen to sign Josh Brownhill from Burnley in the January transfer window.

Now, given the possibility there appears to be of them losing Ndidi in the January transfer window, that interest in the Clarets' man, does seem understandable.

Should Ndidi depart the King Power Stadium next month, for Barcelona or elsewhere, his influence on the side means he is a player they would obviously need to replace.

Given his own circumstances, Brownhill would surely be a suitable option to fill that role, given both are natural central midfield options.

With Leicester looking to get over the line in the promotion race this season, the Burnley man's experience of doing exactly that at Turf Moor last season, could certainly come in handy for the Foxes.

However, Ndidi has also found himself playing in a more advanced role for Leicester this season, and given Brownhill's own attacking pedigree - he scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 41 Championship games in the 2022/23 campaign - he could be an especially good fit for this role.

Beyond that, it should also be noted that Brownhill's current contract at Turf Moor is set to expire at the end of this season.

That of course, means that the January transfer window could be Burnley's last chance to cash in on the midfielder, before he potentially leaves for free in the summer.

As a result, a sale could be more appealing to the Clarets in January than would otherwise be the case, which would in turn, make the 27-year-old more affordable target for Leicester next month than might otherwise have been the case, which could help the Foxes financially here.

So with all that in mind, those ongoing rumours around Ndidi and Barcelona, mean it would surely be sensible for Leicester City to continue to keep an eye on Brownhill's own situation at Burnley, in the lead-up to January.