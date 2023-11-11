Highlights Leicester City are not expected to be busy during the January transfer window.

The club may address their forward department if Patson Daka leaves.

The Foxes should have a decent amount of money to spend if they need it, following some big summer sales.

Leicester City aren't expected to do a huge amount in the transfer market during the January window, according to Tom Collomosse.

The Foxes were busy during the summer transfer window and that came as no real surprise, with the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes departing the club in big-money moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

In their place, plenty of attacking additions came in to strengthen the relegated side, who will be keen to get themselves back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

And they are currently on course to do that, winning 13 of their 15 league games and sitting at the top of the Championship table.

Their quality and depth has helped to guide them into this position, with Enzo Maresca's side sitting 11 points clear of Leeds United who are in third place ahead of this afternoon's round of fixtures.

Last Friday, the Whites beat the Foxes at the King Power Stadium but there still remains a big gap between the two, reinforcing the very positive start that the latter have had this term.

What's the latest on Leicester City's January transfer plans?

It has been reported by Collomosse that the Foxes aren't expected to do a huge amount during the January window.

For some, this will come as a surprise considering they should have plenty of cash to spend following some big summer sales, but they have made a good start to the campaign with the players they currently have at their disposal.

One area they may address is their forward department, with a replacement potentially coming in if Patson Daka leaves.

Jon Rudkin and Maresca have reportedly engaged in talks regarding potential targets ahead of the next window - and they may have been focusing on replacing those who could leave.

At the moment, there seems to be a focus on retaining what they have, with contract talks to take place with those who see their deals expire at the end of the season.

Do Leicester City need to do a lot during the January transfer window?

Looking at their squad, they are strong in plenty of areas.

In terms of their goalkeeping department, they should probably look to offload a couple of players because they don't need five senior keepers at this level.

They are putting an unnecessary strain on their finances by doing so. The full-back area is one they may want to strengthen with Callum Doyle's absence in mind - because they may regret it if they don't have enough depth there.

In the middle of the park, they look very strong but it will be interesting to see whether Maresca brings in a replacement midfielder if Wilfred Ndidi was to leave, amid interest from elsewhere.

It wouldn't be a shock to see Dennis Praet depart either. In the attacking third, they are looking strong out wide and centrally, but bringing in a replacement for Daka if he departs could be a good idea to give them more depth in the striker area.

But they don't need to do too much during the January window. Rocking the boat isn't necessary at this point.