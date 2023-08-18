Leicester City are keen to see Wout Faes remain at the King Power Stadium beyond the end of the summer transfer window, according to Leicestershire Live journalist Jordan Blackwell.

The Foxes could be set for a busy end to the transfer window, despite already selling their two most valuable assets in James Maddison and Harvey Barnes and bringing in some players to allow Enzo Maresca to put his stamp on his squad.

Their goalkeeping department is stacked with options and they may even be keen to offload one or two of these players before the summer transfer window closes.

They are also covered at full-back at this point with some top-quality options - and have some excellent options to choose from in central defence with both Callum Doyle and Conor Coady coming in - although the former has played at full-back and the latter is currently out injured.

They also have one of the strongest midfields in the league, although they could definitely benefit from bringing in some more wide options and another striker to ensure they have enough quality and depth in these departments.

Not only do the Foxes need to focus on potential incomings, but they also need to prepare for possible departures with plenty of their current first-teamers being linked with moves away from the King Power in recent weeks and months.

What's the state of play in Leicester City's centre-back department?

Faes, Coady, Doyle, Harry Souttar and Jannik Vestergaard can all operate in this department and all five are excellent options for the Foxes to have.

However, it remains to be seen whether Maresca will play a back four or back five throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Regardless of the system, Maresca may need another centre-back for depth because in a back three, they will need this depth and in a back four, Doyle could potentially appear at full-back.

Offloading Faes may mean they need two central defenders and this isn't ideal considering Maresca's side are now entering the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

Faes is believed to be attracting attention from Turkish side Galatasaray - but it remains to be seen whether they step up their interest.

Are Leicester City taking the right stance on Wout Faes?

Considering the Foxes have already cashed in on the likes of Maddison and Barnes, they probably have the license to retain Faes and this is why they should look to do so.

Although his potential sale could generate Leicester a decent amount of money, they may not benefit from losing a regular starter like Faes during the latter stages of the window.

There aren't any guarantees that they will be able to replace him if he goes, although Maresca's side should have a decent amount to spend in the transfer market still.

Despite their sales, they are still likely to have a high wage bill, so they can't afford to spend too much.

And retaining Faes could be ideal for them for the long term - because they could easily find themselves back in the Premier League next year and with the experience he already has under his belt in the top flight - the central defender could be an asset.