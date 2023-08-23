Highlights Leicester City is open to selling Patson Daka before the transfer window closes.

Leicester are keen to get as much of the £23m they spent on him back as possible.

Daka has not made a competitive appearance this season.

Leicester City are open to cashing in on Patson Daka before the summer window closes, according to this morning's report from Football Insider.

The Zambian recorded a respectable four goals and four assists in 30 Premier League appearances last season and with that, you feel he could get into double figures this term if he plays regularly for the Foxes.

But he is yet to make a single competitive appearance this term, with Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho seemingly being preferred by Enzo Maresca at this stage.

The state of play in Leicester City's forward department

Vardy and Iheanacho are available as options and both could be real assets at this level.

Stephy Mavididi is also available as a potential option up top - but he was a real asset on the wing against Coventry City on the opening day and it wouldn't be a surprise if he remains out wide for the remainder of his time at the King Power Stadium.

With Maresca only operating with one central striker, the Foxes don't need a huge number of options in the forward department but they should be looking to strengthen this area if Daka goes.

Even if he doesn't depart, having another squad option in that area could be useful because an injury crisis at the King Power Stadium can't be ruled out.

Leicester City's stance on Patson Daka

It has already been stated that the Foxes are open to cashing in on him - and the Football Insider report has added that they are keen to recoup the vast majority of the £23m they spent on him when they recruited the forward from Red Bull Salzburg back in 2021.

The player doesn't see himself playing in the Championship following his team's relegation - but it remains to be seen whether any interested club can match the amount needed for the forward to be lured away from the Midlands.

Monaco are one side that have been linked with a move for him - and Daka could potentially be open to a move to the French side considering the fact he would be given an opportunity to prove his worth in a top European league again.

Are Leicester City taking the right stance on Patson Daka?

If the player isn't fully committed to the cause, they should be looking to offload the Zambian, even if they do end up making a loss on him.

It would be difficult to see them securing £23m and this is why they shouldn't be holding out for too much - but the fact he has three years left on his contract means they shouldn't be letting him leave for peanuts either.

Working out a fair price for the player is a difficult one - but if they are to accept a reasonably low offer - plenty of add-ons and a big sell-on clause should be inserted into the agreement.

A sell-on clause will allow them to benefit from a future sale.

If Daka does leave, the Foxes simply must bring in a replacement and they should already have a list of targets drawn up in the forward area, with Iheanacho's future uncertain too.