In the opening weeks of the 2023-24 Championship season, Leicester City have been the envy of the rest of the league with their matchday squads for their first two fixtures.

The Foxes cashed in on big stars such as James Maddison and Harvey Barnes for big money earlier on in the transfer window whilst other experienced heads left on free transfers, but the make-up of the rest of their squad is packed full of Premier League experience.

New head coach Enzo Maresca started the likes of Jamie Vardy, Wilfred Ndidi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ricardo Pereira against Coventry City on the opening day, with new signings like Harry Winks, Stephy Mavididi and Callum Doyle further bolstering his options.

There was also an embarrassment of riches on the bench as well for the Italian, with the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, James Justin, Timothy Castagne, Dennis Praet and Patson Daka able to be called upon if needed.

It is clear to see that Maresca has a big squad at his disposal, but like Southampton are finding out right now with the exit of James Ward-Prowse and expected departure of Romeo Lavia, clubs are likely to circle around their talent in the final few weeks of the window in order to offer them top flight football.

Which Leicester City players are being chased by other clubs?

Some of Leicester's high-earners are reportedly being looked at elsewhere as clubs weigh up whether or not to make moves in the next couple of weeks.

Wilfred Ndidi has been at the King Power Stadium since 2017, but the 26-year-old is now in the final 12 months of his deal.

The Nigeria international played in a more advanced role against Coventry and the arrival of a more natural fit for that position in Cesare Casadei must put his future in doubt, with Fenerbahce keen on taking him to Turkey.

Patson Daka is another player that has admirers - the Zambian scored just four Premier League goals last year but Everton are reportedly in the hunt for his services, as first reported by Alan Nixon last week to potentially bolster the Toffees' attack.

There is also Belgium international Timothy Castagne to consider - he was not in the squad to face Huddersfield Town on Saturday and Fulham and Crystal Palace in the last month have been linked, whilst he has also been considered by Arsenal earlier on in the transfer window.

What is Leicester City's stance on outgoing transfer business?

Whilst Leeds United have seen plenty of talents leave on cheap loan deals due to clauses in their contracts being triggered following relegation, Leicester do not have that same issue.

The Foxes have managed to get some big fees for top stars this summer, and there is plenty of interest in the likes of Ndidi, Castagne and Daka going into the final two weeks of the window.

However, according to Tom Collomosse of the Daily Mail, Leicester do not want to have to settle for loan deals to get some of their big-earning players out of the door.

They would much rather cash in on some players that are more interested in playing top flight football elsewhere, but as of now no valuations have been met for any individuals still a part of Maresca's squad.

It now remains to be seen if any exits will happen between now and September 1, of which there are likely to be a few.