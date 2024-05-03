Highlights Leicester City avoiding transfer sanctions allows them to target Sean Longstaff, dealing a blow to Leeds United's transfer aspirations.

Missing out on promotion will limit Leeds' ability to compete with Leicester in signing top players like Longstaff for the upcoming season.

Longstaff's recent success with Newcastle makes him a valuable asset for any Premier League club, but it looks like Leicester will have the upper hand in acquiring him.

Leicester City will be allowed to sign players in the summer, which could prove disappointing for Leeds United.

Reports indicated that the Foxes had been in breach of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, which could have resulted in a transfer ban for the club.

This would have been disastrous for them next season.

They will undoubtedly need reinforcements if they want to remain in the top tier beyond next year, and being banned from signing new players would have all-but relegated them to accepting a one-year stay in the Premier League.

A points deduction was another potential option for the club, as we saw Everton and Nottingham Forest suffer already this year. However, it is now expected that the club will be free to sign new players in the summer, with Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff reportedly a target for the Foxes.

However, this could be bad news for Leeds.

Leeds won't be able to spend big if they miss out on promotion

Recent results have dented Leeds chances of playing in the Premier League next season. Ipswich Town's victory over Coventry City this week put them in prime position for promotion.

Their future is in their own hands, and a point on the final day will confirm Ipswich as finishing second place in the Championship, regardless of how Leeds fair in their final game.

This would mean they need to go through the play-offs in order to win promotion, facing fierce competition from big clubs like Southampton in the battle for the third and final play-off spot.

Winning promotion will net the side over £135 million, so going up gives teams like Leeds extraordinary riches in which to purchase new players with.

With Championship revenue a fraction of what the top tier teams receive, staying in the second tier will mean Leeds cannot compete with the likes of Leicester when competing for players.

Leicester will be in the driving seat for Sean Longstaff signing

With the news that Leicester will seemingly avoid transfer sanctions, Leeds may miss out on signing Newcastle's Sean Longstaff in the summer.

Leeds were linked with a move for the midfielder, who has played an important part for Newcastle this season.

Due to an extraordinary amount of injuries at St James' Park, Longstaff has been called on a lot in the midfield as the Magpies push for another season in European competition.

The 26-year-old has played 31 times in the Premier League this season. He also played five matches in the Championship, taking part in some big wins despite the Magpies crashing out of the group stages in their first season back in Europe for years.

Sean Longstaff's stats for Newcastle United this season - Transfermarkt Appearances Starts Minutes Goals Assists 42 36 3331 6 2

This experience would make him invaluable for a newly-promoted Premier League side, which is why Leeds and Leicester were linked with a move for the midfielder.

His contract with Newcastle is up at the end of next season, so this summer will be the last time they can command a fee for their home-grown star. Selling him would go a long way to helping the club reach their fair play targets.

However, with Leicester permitted to spend on new players following winning the Championship, Leeds look to be out of luck in signing the midfielder.

Ipswich look set to take the second spot in the league, meaning the Whites will have to traverse the play-off places in order to return to the top flight.

It was previously reported that Leeds need promotion in order to secure the £15 million move for Longstaff. If they do miss out, then Leicester will have the edge on signing the midfielder instead of Farke's side.If Leicester were banned from signing players, Leeds would have a better chance of securing his signature, but the recent news could be a disappointing end to their pursuit of Longstaff.