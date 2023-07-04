Leicester City are now preparing for life back in the Championship after a massively disappointing season.

The Foxes were not tipped by many to suffer relegation, but an 18th place finish in the Premier League has seen their eight-year stint in the top flight come to an end.

Enzo Maresca has been brought into the fold as the latest managerial appointment with the objective of bringing the club back to the top division.

Leicester’s campaign gets underway on 6 August with the visit of Coventry City, who lost last season’s play-off final.

What are the latest transfer headlines surrounding Leicester City?

The Leicestershire club will be hoping to get off to a good start to the campaign, with pre-season now beginning.

Maresca has already added Conor Coady and Harry Winks to this first team squad, but it is unlikely that the club’s transfer business will end there.

Here we look at the latest Leicester transfer news…

Trafford chase

According to the Daily Mail, Leicester are interested in signing James Trafford from Manchester City.

Maresca will know the youngster well from his time as a coach at the Etihad, with the goalkeeper coming through the ranks at the Premier League champions.

Trafford has spent the last two seasons out on loan at League One level, most recently playing for Bolton Wanderers.

However, the Championship side faces competition from Burnley who have reportedly already agreed a £15 million fee for the 20-year-old.

It remains to be seen whether Leicester are willing to match that kind of offer for the player.

Juventus set for Castagne talks

Juventus director Giovanni Manna is set to travel to England in order to negotiate a deal for Timothy Castagne.

The Italian giants have identified the defender as a top transfer target this summer and are hoping to negotiate a deal with Leicester.

According to Calcio Mercato, the club is hoping to hold talks with Leicester later this week over completing a move.

It is believed that the transfer figure could be a sticking point, with a difference in valuation currently preventing a deal.

Callum Doyle pursuit

According to The Athletic, Leicester are exploring a move for Man City youngster Callum Doyle.

The Premier League champions have placed a valuation on the player that is worth between £7 to 10 million.

The defender has come through the youth academy at City, but has been unable to make a breakthrough into Pep Guardiola’s first team squad.

Doyle has previously spent time on loan with Sunderland and Coventry City.

Harvey Barnes interest

Newcastle United are set to reignite their interest in signing Harvey Barnes.

According to the Daily Mail, the Magpies are set to compete with the likes of West Ham and Aston Villa for the winger.

It is understood that the Foxes are hoping to earn up to £35 million for the 25-year-old following the £40 million sale of James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer.

However, the asking price has remained a sticking point so far this summer so it remains to be seen whether that valuation will be met.