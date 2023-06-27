Leicester City know that this summer transfer window is vitally important as they set their sights on achieving an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Foxes, who are now under the stewardship of Enzo Maresca, will be hoping that there are not too many more departures in what will could be a massive rebuilding project at the King Power Stadium.

There are several individuals within the current Leicester squad that could generate sizeable fees if deals are agreed and that could pave the way for the Foxes to spend relatively big themselves.

Whilst we wait and see how the summer transfer window pans out for Maresca and his team, here, we take a look at the latest Leicester-related transfer rumours...

What is the latest on the transfer rumour front at Leicester City?

Leicester battle Everton in PSG player pursuit

Leicester City are set to battle Premier League club Everton in a race to sign PSG Ayman Kari who spent last season on loan at Lorient, a divisional rival of the French giants.

As detailed by journalist Fabrice Hawkins, the two English club have contacted PSG regarding the availability of the 18-year-old but Lorient remain interested at this stage.

The France U19 international appeared five times in Ligue 1 last time out, which included a victory over his parent club.

Serie A interest emerges in Patson Daka

Roma are interested in a summer move for Leicester forward Patson Daka, as revealed in a report from Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The report claims that the Serie A club's General Manager Tiago Pinto has jetted off to London and could meet with Leicester executives to discuss the forward's potential availability, whilst Roma also hold an interest in Kelechi Iheanacho.

It is thought that Roma have several attacking targets on their radar at this stage.

Roma eye Kelechi Iheanacho

According to Turkish outlet Takvim, Galatasaray are the latest to join Roma in the pursuit of Iheanacho.

A different Turkish publication, Star, has previously reported that Besiktas are interested in the Nigerian international, whilst Premier League clubs Everton and Nottingham Forest have also been credited with an interest.

Tottenham Hotspur continue James Maddison pursuit

Tottenham Hotspur are known admirers of Leicester talisman James Maddison and with there being little to no chance that he will be plying his trade with the Foxes in the Championship, his immediate future remains to be a hot topic of discussion.

Providing the latest update on the North London club's pursuit of Maddison, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Spurs have agreed personal terms and that negotiations with Leicester are finally progressing.

Leicester cast eyes over Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks

Leicester are reportedly interested in a move for Tottenham Hotspur outcast Harry Winks.

As detailed in a report by The Telegraph, ‘negotiations are underway' as the Foxes look to secure a move for the midfielder, whilst the deal is expected to be completely separate to Maddison's potential move to Spurs.