Leicester City continued their excellent start to the 2023/24 Championship season with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Foxes looked in control for the majority of the game and finally broke the deadlock with 20 minutes remaining, thanks to Stephy Mavididi.

That means it is six points out of six under new manager Enzo Maresca, a start the Italian would have only dreamt about.

While things on the pitch are going well, the final weeks of the summer window could well turn out to be an eventful period for the Foxes as well as Maresca looks to make some final tweaks to his playing squad.

With that said, here is a look at all the latest transfer news involving the early Championship pacesetters...

Serie A outfit eye Leicester City defender

According to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (August 9, 1:51pm), Sky in Italy are reporting that Serie A side Lazio are interested in signing defender Victor Kristiansen.

The 20-year-old only joined the club in the January transfer window of this year from Danish side FC Copenhagen.

The left-back made 14 appearances in his first six months at the club, with 12 of them coming in the Premier League.

But he has yet to appear in a matchday squad for the Foxes, and it seems he could possibly be on his way out before the 11 pm deadline on September 1st.

Cashing in on the defender could give Leicester more flexibility when it comes to late-window signings.

Leicester City in race for Benfica player

Leicester are one of several Championship sides interested in signing Benfica forward Tiago Gouveia this summer.

According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Gouveia is available for a season-long loan this season and Leicester, as well as Championship rivals Southampton, Hull City, Watford, and West Brom, are among the teams in the race.

The 22-year-old has spent the whole of his short career in Portugal, having swapped Sporting Lisbon for Benfica as a teenager, and most of his game time has come with the B team, although he did make two first-team appearances in the 2021/22 campaign.

Gouveia was on loan at Estoril, a Portuguese top-flight side, last season where he scored five goals and registered six assists.

European outfit eye Leicester City centre-back

Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray are interested in signing Leicester’s Wout Faes, according to journalist Ertan Suzgun.

The Belgian joined the Foxes last summer from French side Stade Reims and in his first season at the club he played 36 times in all competitions.

Faes is 25 and joined Leicester with a growing reputation and while the Foxes suffered relegation, the defender managed to perform at a decent level.

Suzgun reports that Faes doesn’t want to play in the Championship after the club’s relegation and the Turkish giants, Galatasaray have put the defender on their potential defensive list.

Faes signed a five-year deal when he arrived at the King Power last summer, meaning he still has four years left on that deal. It is unclear if Leicester would consider negotiating, as it seems fellow defender Harry Souttar is the most likely to leave given he has found himself out of favour under Maresca.