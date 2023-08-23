Leicester City could remain very busy in the transfer window as the September 1st deadline fast approaches.

It's been a busy summer for the Foxex and that is showing no sign of letting up.

James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, and Youri Tielemans were the trio of Leicester players that have secured moves back to the Premier League in the wake of relegation.

Meanwhile, Stephy Mavididi, Harry Winks, and Conor Coady are amongst those who have come through the door at the King Power, these three making up nearly 80% of the expenditure at the time of writing.

Kelechi Iheanacho's future

Kicking things off with Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho, who has started two of Leicester’s three Championship fixtures to date.

None of the goals have come from the former Manchester City man yet he is firmly on the radar of a top-flight team. Crystal Palace, who currently have a real lack of options up front, are reportedly keen on bringing in Iheanacho ahead of September 1st.

Jordan Blackwell of the Leicester Mercury is of the opinion that the forward will stay put at the King Power this summer though. "Now it's reached this point, yes, I think Iheanacho is more likely to stay than not. But it's not certain.”

Can Leicester win the race for Harwood-Bellis?

At the other end of the field, Enzo Maresca is seemingly keen on bolstering his backline. The experienced Coady has already joined, replacing Manchester United-bound Jonny Evans, and they are now looking for a defender at the other end of his career.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis excelled on loan with Burnley last season as they romped to the Championship title as well as starring in England U21s’ European success earlier this year.

It doesn’t seem as if Vincent Kompany is exploring a return to Turf Moor for Harwood-Bellis with Leeds United, Leicester, and Southampton being the trio in the race for him, as per The Telegraph.

As has been widely reported, Man City want £15 million for the defender, which all three clubs can likely afford given their summer business thus far.

Gareth Ainsworthc on the future of Ilias Chair

Another name linked with a potential move to the King Power is Queens Park Rangers’ playmaker Ilias Chair.

The Moroccan international has contributed to 14 goals in both of the last two Championship seasons despite playing in a relegation-threatened side and it shouldn’t be long until he becomes the latest QPR man to jump ship.

Gareth Ainsworth is normally a fairly bullish manager, yet when speaking with Football League World, even he was aware of the weak position the club find themselves in.

"Always linked, I want to keep the best players at this football club. That's what I want to do," Ainsworth said.

"As a manager, of course, I want the best players I can but I totally understand where this football club is as well."

Thomas Castagne on the verge of swift PL return

Finally, to the second Leicester player that could make a rapid return to the Premier League.

Defensive injuries were hugely prevalent for Leicester over the last year or two with the likes of James Justin, Ricardo Pereira, and Caglar Soyuncu all being sidelined for considerable amounts of time.

This threw the Foxes’ backline into disarray and one man who was fit more often than not, and hasn’t been injured in two years as per Transfermarkt, was Timothy Castagne.

The Belgian international is yet to feature for Leicester in the Championship with the aforementioned Pereira and teenage loanee Callum Doyle starting in the full-back positions.

Castagne wasn’t even in the squad that edged out Cardiff City, which adds fuel to the fire of his departure.

Sky Sports are reporting that Fulham are already in talks to sign the 27-year-old and so it is becoming all the more likely that yet another player heads back to the promised land after relegation with the 2015/16 Premier League champions.