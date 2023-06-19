Leicester City are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window.

The Foxes have just appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager, and the Italian will be expected to make changes to the playing squad.

Since the club’s relegation to the Championship, there has been lots of speculation regarding the futures of some of the players already at the club.

While there has also been talk of certain individuals catching the attention of Leicester.

What is the latest Leicester City transfer news?

Here, we have taken a look at the latest transfer news involving Leicester..

Juventus open talks to sign Timothy Castagne

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Serie A giants Juventus are the latest team to show interested in Leicester’s Timothy Castagne.

The 27-year-old is expected to leave the King Power Stadium this summer, as interest in his services grows.

Arsenal have been one side linked with the defender in recent weeks, but Romano has reported that a bid is yet to go in from the Gunners.

While other Premier League teams, AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Fulham have also been mentioned as possible destinations.

It is expected to cost any interested side around £15 million to sign Castagne this summer, with the defender keen to leave Leicester.

Who could replace Jamie Vardy at Leicester?

According to Il Secolo XIX, Spezia forward M’Bala Nzola is being looked at by the Foxes as a potential replacement for Jamie Vardy.

Relegation to the Championship has raised doubts about Vardy’s future at the club, as he is contracted until 2024, but the club could look to cash in this summer.

If that happens, the club is looking at replacements and has identified Nzola, who is said to be available for £8.5 million.

The 26-year-old scored 13 times in Serie A last season, playing a big part in the club's remaining in the league.

The forward has a release clause this summer that makes him an affordable target, but the Championship club does face competition from Fiorentina.

Are Newcastle United interested in James Maddison?

It has become well known in the last few weeks that Newcastle are keen on signing James Maddison from Leicester.

The midfielder is a player that is expected to leave the club this summer for the right price, but Newcastle do face competition as Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen as well.

Maddison is currently away on international duty with England and the Chronicle has reported that ‘Newcastle chiefs had eyes on James Maddison last night (Friday night)’, as they continue to monitor his performances.

Leicester keen on Jonathan Lewis

According to Football Insider, Leicester are one of numerous clubs that are interested in signing the USA international.

The Foxes are bracing themselves for the fact that winger Harvey Barnes is likely to leave the club, and they are looking at possible replacements.

The 26-year-old has less than 18 months on his contract, and the report states he could be available for around £500,000.

The winger has scored four goals and registered one assist in the 19 league games he has played this season.