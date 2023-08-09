It was an excellent start to the new Championship season for Leicester City as they beat Coventry City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The Sky Blues dominated much of the first half, with Kasey Palmer going close on two occasions and Ellis Simms and Kyle McFadzean seeing efforts blocked.

Coventry took a deserved lead just after the break when McFadzean headed home Gustavo Hamer's corner and they had chances to extend their advantage, but the Foxes equalised in the 77th minute when Dennis Praet crossed for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to nod in.

The visitors continued to threaten, with Mads Hermansen tipping Haji Wright's shot onto the crossbar before Matt Godden fired wide from the rebound, but Leicester won it with three minutes remaining through Dewsbury Hall's excellent curling strike.

It was not the most convincing performance from Enzo Maresca's side, but it was the perfect start to the season as the Foxes look to make an immediate Premier League return.

Maresca has been significantly backed in the transfer market so far with the big-money arrivals of Hermansen, Harry Winks, Conor Coady and Stephy Mavididi, as well as the loan signing of Callum Doyle from Manchester City and the Italian could look to strengthen his squad further over the coming weeks.

With just under a month remaining in the transfer window, we rounded up all the latest news from the club.

What is the latest Leicester City transfer news?

Foxes plot move for Crystal Palace winger

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Foxes have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Rak-Sayki enjoyed an outstanding loan spell with Charlton Athletic in League One last season, scoring 15 goals and registering 10 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks.

Palace are willing to allow Rak-Sakyi to depart temporarily for the Championship this summer and he has no shortage of suitors, with Leicester facing competition from Birmingham City, Hull City, Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town.

The Foxes are one of the promotion favourites in the second tier and that could give them the edge, but the Eagles will "will let Rak-Sakyi go and speak to the interested clubs before deciding who to join for the season".

Will Patson Daka leave Leicester City for Everton this summer?

Nixon also claims that Premier League side Everton are eyeing a move for Leicester striker Patson Daka.

Daka has had a tough time at the King Power Stadium since his move from Red Bull Salzburg in June 2021 and he scored just four goals and provided four assists in 36 appearances in all competitions last season, with many of his minutes coming from the bench.

The 24-year-old was an unused substitute against the Sky Blues on Sunday and the Toffees are hoping to bring him to Goodison Park for a cut-price fee, with Sean Dyche said to believe that Daka's pace could be beneficial to his side.

Everton are keen to recruit two new forwards this summer after their goalscoring problems last season and they have also been linked with Daka's team-mate Kelechi Iheanacho.

Fulham target Castagne

According to The Telegraph, Fulham are interested in signing Leicester defender Timothy Castagne.

The Cottagers had considered a move for Norwich City defender Max Aarons, but it seems they have now turned their attention to Castagne, who is reportedly Marco Silva's priority right-back target.

Castagne has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium throughout the summer, with Italian giants Juventus said to be keen, but he remains at the club and he was an unused substitute against Coventry at the weekend.

The Foxes will only sell Castagne for the right price and they could be set for some more significant income this summer after the big-money sales of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

Ndidi attracting Turkish interest

Another Leicester player facing an uncertain future is midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

The 26-year-old started against the Sky Blues on Sunday, but he is the subject of transfer interest from elsewhere, with Turkish reporter Yeni Şafak claiming that Fenerbahce have entered talks with the players’ representatives and are weighing up an €8 million (£6.8 million) bid.

Fenerbahce are not the only side keen on Ndidi, with former Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers said to be eyeing a reunion with the midfielder at Celtic, although it seems unlikely they would be able to meet Leicester's £20 million valuation.

Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest have also been linked, but PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare is Forest's first-choice target, with Ndidi on a list of potential alternatives.