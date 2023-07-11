Leicester City have had a busy summer of transfer activity as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

A number of players have already departed, with James Maddison being the biggest sale of the summer so far.

Conor Coady and Harry Winks have arrived as Enzo Maresca looks to build a side capable of competing for promotion to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The Foxes’ campaign gets underway on 6 August against play-off finalists Coventry City in what should be a very competitive division.

Leicester will be looking to get a number of deals, both in and out, done before the first ball is kicked in the new season.

What is the latest Leicester City transfer news?

There’s a lot of work still to be done for the Leicester recruitment staff this summer, with speculation running wild at the King Power Stadium.

Here we look at the latest transfer news surrounding the Championship club…

Newcastle chase Harvey Barnes

Newcastle United are currently leading the chase to sign Leicester’s Harvey Barnes.

According to Chronicle Live, the 25-year-old is keen on a move to St. James’ Park this summer.

It is expected that negotiations over a proposed move will ramp up this week, as the Magpies look to close in on the winger.

It has been claimed that Newcastle will open with a £25 million, but Leicester’s valuation will be closer to £40 million.

It remains to be seen what kind of price Leicester will eventually agree, but Eddie Howe is keen to sign the England international, so is pushing to get the move done.

Man United to hijack Harvey Barnes move?

According to the Daily Mail, Man United are also admirers of Barnes, with West Ham seen as potential suitors if Newcastle can’t agree a deal.

It is believed that Newcastle have laid the groundwork to signing the Leicester forward this summer.

But Erik ten Hag’s side can also offer Champions League football next season, so are well placed to potentially hijack the move.

Newcastle have been unable to agree a price with the Foxes, so perhaps interest from the Red Devils could force some progress in their negotiations for Barnes.

Southampton to sign Hamza Choudhury?

The Saints have been linked with signing the Leicester midfielder previously in the transfer window, with their stance now becoming clearer.

According to the Daily Mail, the south coast club have opted not to pursue a move for the 25-year-old.

The midfielder was seen as a potential Roméo Lavia replacement, for if the Belgian departed St. Mary’s this summer.

But the arrival of Shea Charles from Manchester City has now cooled their interest in the Leicester man.

Stephy Mavididi chase

Leicester are planning a move for Montpellier forward Stephy Mavididi.

However, according to Football Insider, the Foxes face competition from the likes of Lille and Club Brugge.

Leicester are keen to add some firepower to their attack, with the 25-year-old potentially being identified as a replacement for Barnes.

But they face stiff competition to his signing, meaning they may not have a clear path to adding the winger to Maresca’s side.