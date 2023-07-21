It has been a busy summer at Leicester City so far as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

The Foxes endured an incredibly disappointing campaign last season as they were relegated from the Premier League, with Dean Smith unable to save them from the drop after replacing Brendan Rodgers on a short-term contract in April.

New manager Enzo Maresca has been active in the transfer market, bringing in Harry Winks from Tottenham Hotspur, Conor Coady from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Callum Doyle on loan from Manchester City and Mads Hermansen from Brondby.

There have also been some high-profile departures, with the likes of Daniel Amartey, Ryan Bertrand, Jonny Evans, Nampalys Mendy, Ayoze Perez, Caglar Soyuncu and Youri Tielemans leaving at the end of their contracts, while James Maddison joined Spurs for a fee of £40 million.

With over a month remaining in the transfer window, we rounded up all the latest news from the King Power Stadium.

What is the latest Leicester City transfer news?

Barnes closing in on Newcastle move

Winger Harvey Barnes looks set to complete his move to Premier League side Newcastle United, with Sky Sports claiming the Magpies have agreed a £38 million fee for the 25-year-old.

Barnes will replace Allan Saint-Maximin at St James' Park, with the money from Saint-Maximin's expected move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli helping to fund the deal for Barnes and ease Newcastle's Financial Fair Play worries.

West Ham United and Aston Villa were among those to be linked with a move for Barnes, but the prospect of playing Champions League football with the Magpies is said to be a key factor in his decision to make the switch.

Leicester were "originally looking for £40m" for Barnes and "hoping to do a deal at around £30m", but the two clubs have now reached a compromise.

The winger was completing his medical on Thursday and he is set to fly out to join Eddie Howe's side on their pre-season trip to the United States.

Barnes scored 13 goals and registered three assists in 40 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes last season and he will undoubtedly be a huge loss, but his sale will provide funds for Maresca to reinvest in his squad as he continues his rebuild.

Will Joel Piroe join Leicester City this summer?

Leicester City target Joel Piroe's representatives will hold "crunch talks" with Swansea City today over his future, according to Wales Online.

The Foxes are one of the clubs said to be interested in the striker, along with Atalanta, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Everton, while Leeds United have now reportedly made contact with the Swans, although Piroe is not a priority for the Whites.

Piroe has one year remaining on his contract at the Swansea.com Stadium, but he is unwilling to put pen-to-paper on an extension, meaning the club could cash in on him this summer.

The Swans valued Piroe at £20 million last summer and they could demand a similar fee in the current window.

Piroe has scored 41 league goals in two seasons since his move to South Wales from PSV in July 2021.

Napoli eye midfielder

Foot Mercato claim that Napoli are interested in signing Leicester midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

The Foxes signed Soumare from Lille for a fee of around £17 million in July 2021 and he was a regular last season, making 29 appearances in all competitions.

New Napoli manager Rudi Garcia is said to be a big admirer of Soumare and the two clubs have reportedly held talks over a potential deal.

Torino are also keen on Soumare, who is under contract at the King Power Stadium until summer 2026.

Foxes join Diallo race

According to the Daily Mail, Leicester have joined the race to sign Manchester United winger Amad Diallo.

The Foxes have identified Diallo as a potential replacement for Barnes, but they face significant competition for his signature from the likes of Sunderland, Leeds United, Southampton and newly-promoted Premier League duo Burnley and Sheffield United.

Diallo enjoyed an excellent loan spell with Sunderland last season, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists in 42 appearances in all competitions as the Black Cats reached the Championship play-offs.

United manager Erik ten Hag is currently running the rule over Diallo on the club's pre-season trip to the United States and the Dutchman insists no decision has yet been made over the 21-year-old's future.

"You don’t make conclusions after one week," ten Hag told the i.

"Some of the young players impressed me, but I don’t want to single someone out.

"We are just in the first week, and I expected these levels and these performances. I will tell them during our sessions what I expect from them. How we judge the levels, the performance on Wednesday, what they have to work on. But after one week I never make conclusions."