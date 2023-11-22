Highlights Despite a strong start in the Championship, Leicester City still need to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window to ensure promotion.

With the January transfer window, it is likely that there will be some important business for Leicester City to do come the turn of the year.

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, the Foxes have made a strong start to life back in the Championship under new boss Enzo Maresca.

Having taken 39 points from 16 league games so far this season, Leicester currently sit top of the second-tier table, eight points clear of the play-off places, meaning they are in a strong position to secure an immediate return to the top-flight of English football.

However, back to back defeats to Leeds United and Middlesbrough served as a reminder that they are still vulnerable at this level.

As a result, they may still have work to do on their squad come January, to ensure they are not at risk at missing out on promotion.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the latest Leicester City transfer news, right here.

Albert Gronbaek transfer chase

One player who Leicester are seemingly keen on ahead of the January transfer window, is Bodo/Glimt midfielder Albert Gronbaek.

The 22-year-old joined his current side from Aarhus in his native Norway back in the summer of 2022, and he has since gone on to score 19 goals and provided eight assists in 65 appearances in all competitions for his current club, seemingly attracting attention from elsewhere in the process.

According to the latest updates from Norwegian outlet Nettavisen, Leicester have been scouting Gronbaek ahead of a potential January move. However, French side Lille and Turkish giants Galatasaray are also thought to be interested in the midfielder, with MLS outfit Charlotte FC apparently lining up a £7million bid for his services.

Souttar ready to fight for his place at Leicester

One Leicester City player who has found things tough recently is Harry Souttar, with the centre back making just one league appearance this season.

Despite that, the January signing from Stoke City seemingly has no intention of looking for a move elsewhere once the market reopens again in January.

Speaking about his situation with the Foxes while on international duty with Australia, Souttar admitted that Leicester's form has made it hard for him to get a chance this season. However, he insisted he wants to fight for his place, while revealing he has let Maresca know in conversations that he is ready to step up when called upon.

Kristiansen rules out Leicester future

One player who seemingly is eyeing a permanent move away from Leicester in the near future, is Victor Kristiansen.

The 20-year-old left-back only joined the Foxes from Copenhagen in January, but was loaned out to Serie A side Bologna over the summer, in a deal that includes the option to buy, something it seems the player himself, hopes is taking up.

Speaking about his prospects going forward in an interview with Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Kristiansen claimed that he sees no future for himself at The King Power Stadium, suggesting he is open to a permanent move to Bologna, or elsewhere, once his loan expires in the summer.