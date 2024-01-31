Leicester City are aiming to secure automatic promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The Foxes endured a busy summer following their relegation, with several key players departing after the club suffered the drop to the second division.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Summer Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

Enzo Maresca was appointed as manager with the task of leading the team to a top two spot in the Championship.

The Italian has his side on the right path, leading third place Southampton by eight points after 28 games.

The closing stages of the January transfer window provides the club with the chance to make some last-minute improvements to help Leicester get over the promotion line.

Here we look at all the latest transfer news surrounding Maresca’s team…

Stefano Sensi roadblock

Leicester are close to completing a move to sign Stefano Sensi from Inter Milan.

However, according to Sky Sports, the Foxes could yet still pull out of the deal if the financials don’t meet certain standards.

The unexpected departure of Cesare Casadei back to Chelsea has left the team looking a little light in midfield, which has led to the search for a replacement.

However, despite receiving a financial boost with Casadei’s exit, they are wary of ensuring they get the right deal as well as the right player.

While it is expected that Sensi will sign, there is still the potential for the Foxes to walk away from the deal as we approach the transfer deadline.

Dewsbury-Hall stance

Brighton were linked with a move to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall earlier this window, with the Premier League side eyeing an addition in midfield.

The Englishman has been a key figure in Maresca’s side so far this campaign, contributing nine goals and nine assists.

His importance to the team has grown following key departures last summer.

Leicester are hoping to hold onto the midfielder, and have set an asking price worth north of £40 million, according to Sky Sports.

It is understood that the Seagulls have made an offer worth an overall package of £20 million, showing a wide gap in valuation between the clubs.

According to Talksport (10.42), this is set to end the club's pursuit of Dewsbury-Hall for the time being.

However, Brentford, Fulham and Everton remain interested in the player.

Roberto de Zerbi claim

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi has responded to the speculation linking the Seagulls with Dewsbury-Hall.

The Italian is an admirer of the midfielder, and has praised his performances for Leicester this season.

However, the Premier League coach admitted that he doesn’t know anything about an approach for the 25-year-old.

“I don’t know anything about it,” said De Zerbi, via Sky Sports.

“I know him as a player, he has great quality.

“But it is not my business speaking about other players, especially in Enzo Maresca’s case.

“He is my friend and I want to be correct with him."