Leicester City look to be running away with the Championship this season, but that does not mean they will be having a quiet January transfer window.

The Foxes have been linked with a number of other incomings and outgoings already this January transfer window, with some high-profile signings already rumoured for the top-of-the-table side.

Championship Table (as of 15th January) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 55 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 50 58 3 Southampton 27 50 55 4 Leeds United 27 48 51 5 West Brom 27 40 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39 9 Hull 27 3 39 10 Middlesbrough 27 1 39

While they have a strong squad, losing players to the African Cup of Nations will be a concern to Foxes manager Enzo Maresca as he chases promotion to the Premier League.

Injuries play their part too, which is why there may be some big signings coming in to the King Power Stadium this month.

3 Leicester will have to sell before they can buy

Stefano Sensi has been linked with Leicester this month, but the Foxes will have to trim their squad if they want to add the Inter Milan midfielder in January.

While Maresca wants to bring in new players this January, balancing the budget is crucial to securing the future of the football club following their relegation from the Premier League, per The Athletic.

Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Leicester are interested in a deal to bring Sensi to the King Power Stadium, but financial issues could be an issue for the Foxes.

Last season's relegation from the Premier League cost the club £100 million in revenue, according to The Athletic, and the club will need to trim the squad even more if they are to make any more big-money signings this January.

The Foxes are still paying a portion of wages for some of the players out on loan, like Boubakary Soumare and Victor Kristiansen, as well as some of the highest-earning players in the Championship, like Jamie Vardy and Harry Winks.

The Foxes have lost Wilfred Ndidi to an injury for the next three months, meaning his astronomic wages are not helping the team at the moment, so they are targeting the Italian midfielder to replace him in the centre until he returns.

Ndidi's contract with Leicester is up at the end of the season, and with interest in the Nigerian midfielder coming from big clubs like Barcelona, Sensi could be a long-term replacement for Ndidi at the club.

2 Luke Thomas returns

This month, Leicester recalled Luke Thomas from his loan spell at Sheffield United, helping to bolster their options at left-back this season.

The left-back's deal with the Blades was terminated this week, after he struggled for game time for the Premier League club in recent weeks. Thomas featured just 12 times for United this season, in a season that so far has seen them sit bottom of the table and likely heading for relegation.

He featured heavily for the Blades at the start of the season, but was dropped to the bench after the 5-0 defeat to Burnley in December. He featured in the defeat to Manchester City this month, but has been recalled by his parent club in the January transfer window.

With boss Maresca adamant the club need to sell in order to buy new players, Thomas could be sold in order to raise funds for new signings for Leicester.

Leeds United were interested in the defender in the summer, so they could attempt a January transfer for the left back after missing out on signing Hellas Verona left-back Josh Doig this month.

1 Harry Souttar could head for Saudi Arabia

Leicester's Harry Souttar is reportedly attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, as Al Nassr target the defender for a January transfer.

Journalist Rudy Galetti reports that the club, which signed Cristiano Ronaldo last season in one of the most shocking transfers of the year, are interested in the defender this month.

The 6 foot 7 centre-back has struggled for game time this season, playing just three times in the Championship this season. Souttar signed for the Foxes a year ago in a £15 million transfer deal, so the club will be hoping to recoup some of that fee as they try to trim their squad this transfer window.

Rangers were chasing the defender in the summer, but the expected bumper contract from Al Nassr would likely be too much for the Scottish side to match, if the rumours of the deal are true.