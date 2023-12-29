Highlights Dennis Praet's departure from Leicester City seems likely as Serie A side Torino is pursuing him after a failed deal earlier.

Leicester City is among the teams interested in signing Celtic's Matt O'Riley, but a £25 million price tag puts them in competition with other clubs.

Kelechi Iheanacho's future at Leicester City is uncertain, with Aston Villa potentially making a £5-10 million bid for the striker amid faltering contract talks.

The transfer window is on the verge of opening with January just a couple of days away.

Leicester City may be flying high at the Championship summit but that doesn’t mean they won't be busy in the New Year - both in terms of new arrivals and departures.

Here is all the latest Leicester transfer news...

Serie A side pursuing Praet

Dennis Praet has endured a rollercoaster journey since arriving at Leicester City back in 2019.

The 29-year-old has only ever once surpassed the 1,000-minute mark for the club, this coming in his first season in England, and now a return to a former side could be on the cards.

Praet was loaned to Torino in Italy for the season before last and he made a solid impact there, appearing in 23 Serie A games.

Calciomercato reported that Il Toro were interested in bringing him back into the squad but that deal fell through, and now the pursuit can recommence.

The midfielder has made just five Championship appearances so far this season, totalling 165 minutes, and so with Torino News claiming a deal is there to be done, Praet’s Leicester departure seems to be the likely outcome.

Related Leicester City’s Harry Winks delivers Cardiff City warning Leicester City's Harry Winks has delivered a warning to Cardiff City.

Celtic clinging on to star

Leicester look as if they have what it takes to bounce straight back up to the top-flight but Enzo Maresca clearly isn’t one to rest on his laurels.

They are prepared to battle it out with teams such as West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Inter Milan for Celtic’s Matt O’Riley, according to various reports.

It is Sky Sports that have linked O’Riley with the Serie A switch and the latest development might be a dampener on the mood at the King Power Stadium.

Football Insider revealed just how desperate Brendan Rodgers and Celtic are to retain the services of the Fulham academy graduate, with a £25 million price tag being put on his head.

Potential Premier League return for Iheanacho

Praet leaving wouldn’t be the end of the world given that he is hardly at the fore of Maresca’s plans but the same can’t be said for Kelechi Iheanacho.

The striker has featured in 19 of the 24 league games played thus far this season and he has contributed six goals and two assists to the cause, in all competitions.

Leicester City's top goalscorers this season, as per The BBC Name Appearances Goals Assists Minutes per goal Stephy Mavididi 25 8 4 244 Kieran Dewsbury-Hall 27 7 9 296 Jamie Vardy 19 7 1 140 Kelechi Iheanacho 21 6 2 166 Kasey McAteer 14 5 0 154 Wilfred Ndidi 23 4 6 357 Patson Daka 7 4 2 98

There has regularly been transfer talk about the former Manchester City man, both when Leicester were in the Premier League and since they faced relegation as well.

Aston Villa are the latest to come calling, a side who are certainly heading in the right direction under Unai Emery’s guidance.

Ollie Watkins is the shining light in their forward line with Iheanacho now being spoken about as a potential addition. Football Insider claim that a mere £5-10 million fee could secure the services of the Nigerian.

Contract talks between Iheanacho and Leicester City are faltering which is why Villa have such an enticing opportunity at their fingertips.