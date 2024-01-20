10 points clear at the top of the Championship, Leicester City are nicely poised to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking - providing their results don't dramatically collapse in the near future.

The Foxes also have to navigate the remainder of the mid-season transfer window, with there now being less than two weeks remaining.

Let's take a look at the latest transfer news coming out of the King Power Stadium...

Maresca speaks out on Sensi speculation

Rumours about Leicester signing players in January have been pretty sparse, but with Wilfred Ndidi ruled out with a long-term muscle injury, Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi has been on head coach Enzo Maresca's radar.

28-year-old Sensi, who has nine caps for the Italy national team, has been rumoured to be making the move to the East Midlands for around a week now, with various reports saying a deal has been agreed in principle.

However, Maresca has set out Leicester's stance very clear - they can't do any business unless a player leaves the club.

“In terms of the transfer window, in this moment we are not allowed to do anything,” Maresca said this week, per LeicestershireLive.

“So there’s no agreement with any player.

“The market is open. Anything can happen in or out. If something is going to happen, I have no idea. It’s a situation for all the clubs. It’s not just for me.

"Everything can happen for all clubs, in or out. Now, we’re not close to players in or out.

“I like Stefano but he’s not our player he’s Inter’s player.

"So to talk about him now, it’s not worth it.

"He’s a good player who can play in different positions. But he’s not our player. We are not talking about Inter’s player.”

Man City defender wanted by Leicester on permanent basis

Leicester loaned in Callum Doyle from Man City in the summer following a season spent with rivals Coventry City, with Maresca utilising his links to the Premier League champions as their former assistant manager to land the left-sided player.

Doyle's time at Leicester has been hampered by a knee injury suffered in September, but before then he was first-choice in the inverted full-back role and he has recently returned to action.

Callum Doyle's Leicester City Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 9 Average Minutes Per Game 76 Goals 0 Assists 1 Touches Per Game 82.6 Clean Sheets 2 Tackles Per Game 2.8 Interceptions Per Game 1.0 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.7 Clearances Per Game 2.2 Accurate Passes Per Game 48.0 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.9 Stats Correct As Of January 17, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

And per The Athletic, Leicester are keen to make his temporary stay at the King Power Stadium a permanent one, although there is no fixed fee option in the agreement with the Citizens.

That will mean Leicester have to go back to the negotiating table over the summer, and it remains to be seen if Man City want to sell.

Kristiansen looks set for Foxes return in the summer

In the summer, Leicester waved a temporary goodbye to left-back Victor Kristiansen, who only joined in January 2023 from FC Copenhagen but a change in systems from what Brendan Rodgers used to Maresca meant that the Dane struggled to fit into tactical plans.

Bologna of Serie A were happy to oblige and took Kristiansen on loan with an option to buy, but according to Italian publication Quatidiano, the youngster's performances have not been too impressive and he has been in and out of head coach Thiago Motta's starting 11.

And it is claimed that it is 'virtually impossible' that the permanent option will be triggered to keep the 21-year-old, so it looks as though Kristiansen will head back to Leicester in limbo during the summer.

Souttar hints at potential Leicester exit

Due to the strength of Leicester's performances this season, some players have barely had a look-in - including Harry Souttar.

Signed in January 2023 for £15 million, the towering centre-back has only appeared in four matches for the Foxes and appears to be fourth-choice behind Wout Faes, Jannik Vestergaard and Conor Coady.

And whilst Souttar has claimed a transfer isn't even on his mind right now due to the fact he has international football to focus on with Australia, he has hinted that at some point he may have to depart to save his Socceroos career in the future.

“A club move has not even crossed my mind," Souttar said whilst out at the Asian Cup in Qatar, via Yahoo Australia.

"As soon as I came into camp it was just full concentration on what this tournament is and how we're going to succeed.

“My full concentration is on Australia and I think it would be disrespectful to the country, my team-mates, the staff here if my head was anywhere else and thinking about these other things when we've got a massive tournament here.

“All I will say is that obviously it's not been great that I've not got match minutes at my club and obviously I know that that can't continue if I want to be a part of the national team.”