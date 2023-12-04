Highlights Leicester City are currently at the top of the Championship table and are likely to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

The team is looking to strengthen their side further in the January transfer window.

Leicester City is targeting Sunderland full-back Trai Hume, Middlesbrough loanee Sam Greenwood, and is also monitoring forward Kasey McAteer, who is receiving interest from Premier League clubs.

Leicester City are flying in the Championship and look destined for the Premier League.

The Foxes sit at the top of the table after winning 15 of their first 19 games back in the Championship, but there is a long way to go. An immediate return to the Premier League does look likely, but they can use the January transfer window to strengthen the side even further.

On the weekend, Leicester were pushed to their limits as a strong West Bromwich Albion side scored an 89th minute equaliser to make it 1-1 late in the game. However, the resilient Foxes found their winner in the 94th minute through Harry Winks as they took home a well-earned three points.

With January right around the corner, Football League World takes a look at all the latest transfer news and rumours regarding league leaders, Leicester City.

The Foxes targeting Trai Hume

The Sunderland full-back has received plenty of interest in recent weeks, and one of those clubs keeping an eye on him is Leicester City, according to TEAMtalk. The Foxes will have competition from Premier League side, Burnley, and Leeds United who are also keeping tabs on the player.

Hume has been one of Sunderland's star players in their young and brave side, and has started every single one of their Championship games this season. He has mostly played in the right-back role, but is very capable of covering at left-back.

Among the ranks at Sunderland is young right-back, Timothée Pembélé, who signed in the summer from European giants, PSG. Sunderland could be willing to sell Hume for a decent fee, knowing that they have a star waiting in the wings as a replacement.

Despite being just 21-years-old, Hume has shown maturity by being called up to Northern Ireland's senior team on multiple occasions. Leicester should certainly continue to track the full-back, who would be strong competition for Ricardo Pereira at right-back.

Sam Greenwood an option

It was also revealed by TEAMtalk recently, that Leicester have joined the hunt for Middlesbrough loanee, Sam Greenwood. The 21-year-old has impressed for Boro this season after joining on loan from Leeds United in the summer. He plays mostly on the left wing for the Championship side, and has scored four goals and assisted two in eight league starts.

Middlesbrough will undoubtedly want to make the loan move permanent, as there is a £1.5m option to buy clause in the deal, but that of course depends on Greenwood's stance. With Boro looking unlikely to achieve promotion this season, Greenwood may decide to look elsewhere, and Leicester City would be a sensible choice.

Leicester are keeping tabs on the young attacker, and with their promotion looking imminent, the interest may end up being mutual.

Kasey McAteer being monitored

As per FootballTransfers, Leicester City forward, Kasey McAteer is receiving interest from Premier League clubs. Everton and Crystal Palace are the clubs said to be keeping an eye on the 22-year-old who is impressing at the King Power Stadium this season.

McAteer has been at Leicester City since the age of eight and is now finally enjoying his breakout season in the Championship. He will certainly be someone who Leicester will want to keep a hold of if they are to earn promotion to the Premier League, and McAteer will surely have to be handed an irrefusable offer to tempt him away from his boyhood club.