It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Leicester City.

The Foxes endured an incredibly disappointing campaign as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, but they are in a strong position as they look to bounce back at the first attempt.

Leicester secured their second consecutive victory with a 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Stephy Mavididi's penalty gave the Foxes the lead in the 14th minute, and three goals early in the second half from Patson Daka, Mavididi and Wilfred Ndidi sealed another three points.

Enzo Maresca's side currently sit top of the table, one point clear of second-placed Ipswich Town and eight points clear of third-placed Leeds United, and they are back in action when they host Millwall on Wednesday night.

Maresca will likely be keen to strengthen his squad in January, and with the window fast approaching, we rounded up all the latest transfer news from the club.

Foxes reignite interest in Burnley player

According to TEAMtalk, Leicester, Leeds United and Middlesbrough were interested in Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill in the summer, and it seems the Foxes remain keen.

Brownhill is out of contract at Turf Moor at the end of the season, and while the Clarets are ready to trigger a one-year extension, it could be too late with a number of clubs keeping tabs on him.

The Mirror claim that Wolverhampton Wanderers are plotting a £7 million move for Brownhill in January, but they face competition from Leicester, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Brownhill starred for Burnley last season as they won the Championship title, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists in 48 appearances, and he has seamlessly made the step up to the Premier League, netting three goals and registering one assist in 16 games so far this campaign.

It could be tough for Leicester to win the race for Brownhill ahead of top flight sides, but there is no doubt he would be an excellent addition if they can get a deal over the line.

Huddersfield midfielder linked

Another player reportedly on Leicester's radar is Huddersfield Town midfielder Brahima Diarra.

Diarra's contract at the John Smith's Stadium expires at the end of the season, and according to journalist Alan Nixon, the Terriers will cash in on the 20-year-old in January rather than lose him for free in the summer.

Championship clubs are said to be keen on Diarra, and having previously been linked with him during their time in the Premier League, the Foxes could make an offer.

Diarra has registered one assist in 15 appearances in all competitions for Huddersfield this season, but he has struggled to nail down a regular place in the starting line-up since Darren Moore's arrival in September.

Barcelona eye Ndidi

Leicester kept hold of midfielder Ndidi this summer, despite interest from Celtic, Nottingham Forest and Bayern Munich, and he has played a crucial role so far this season.

Ndidi netted his fourth goal of the campaign against Plymouth on Saturday, while he has also registered five assists in 19 appearances in all competitions.

However, the Foxes could be facing another battle to hold on to Ndidi in January, with Spanish outlet Sport claiming that Barcelona are plotting a move for the 26-year-old, and the Spanish giants are reportedly "well positioned" to complete a deal.

It is said that Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi and Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich are both too expensive for Barcelona, but with Ndidi's contract expiring at the end of the season, he is a realistic target for the club.

Leicester may still attempt to tie Ndidi down to a new deal, but it could be difficult for them to convince him to commit his future to the club, with Sevilla and Juventus also said to be keen.