Leicester City are continuing their march back to the Premier League.

The Foxes suffered a serious setback last season as they were relegated to the Championship, and that resulted in the club losing several of their key first-team players.

However, Enzo Maresca has managed to put together a side that is not only competing at the top end of the league but, in some sense, is running away with it.

Leicester’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town means they continue their seven-point lead over the Tractor Boys in second place.

Third-place Southampton are a point further back, meaning the Foxes have a good enough lead that is likely to be let slip in current form.

But despite their cruise at the top of the table, Leicester are still being linked with potential transfer business. So, with that said, here we have looked at the latest transfer news coming out of the club…

Leicester City considering move for Callum O’Hare

According to Daily Mail reporter Tom Collomosse, Leicester City are among the clubs interested in signing Coventry City star Callum O’Hare.

Collomosse claims that, as well as the Foxes, Southampton are also interested, as are Premier League side Burnley.

O’Hare is out of contract in the summer and hasn’t been offered a new deal by the Sky Blues yet. Collomosse hasn’t ruled out a move happening this month, but states something happening in the summer feels like a better time for everyone involved.

The 25-year-old missed part of the season through injury, but since returning, he has helped Coventry climb back up the table and into play-off contention.

The midfielder has six goals to his name this season, with two of them coming in the recent win over Leicester City.

Atletico Madrid join Leicester, Southampton, and Leeds United in the Matt O’Riley race

The Championship trio of Leicester, Southampton, and Leeds United face European competition as Spanish side Atletico Madrid have made a bid for Celtic player Matt O’Riley.

It was claimed in the summer transfer window that both Leeds and Southampton were interested in a deal for the midfielder after his performances in Scotland.

It then emerged in June, that Leicester also had an interest in O’Riley, as they had identified him as a possible replacement for James Maddison.

It was announced in September that the 23-year-old had signed a new four-year contract at the club, with Celtic hoping that would keep clubs away.

However, that doesn’t seem the case as Sky Sports News are reporting that the Scottish champions have received a bid from Atletico Madrid for O’Riley.

The offer is said to be a loan deal with an obligation to buy the player, but Celtic are in a strong position with the new contract and manager Brendan Rodgers seems him as a key member of his squad.

Related Southampton and Leicester City considering transfer swoop for Coventry City man Southampton, Leicester and Burnley are among the clubs keeping tabs on Coventry City's Callum O'Hare.

Leicester set to complete Stefano Sensi deal

Leicester City’s deal for Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi is set to go ahead and be completed in the coming hours, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Sensi is a player who the Foxes have been looking to sign all month, with it being reported that a deal of around £1.7 million would be enough to get a deal over the line.

However, Leicester have been in a tricky situation, as it’s been widely reported that they needed to move players on before bringing anyone into the club.

But it now seems that a deal for Sensi may not be far away, as Di Marzio claims it could be completed in the coming hours, as reported on Wednesday afternoon.