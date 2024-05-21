With the transfer window just around the corner, speculation is starting to gather pace every single day.

It's been two weeks since the conclusion of the regular Championship season, with Leicester City currently preparing for life back in the Premier League after they secured an immediate return to the top flight.

Despite basking in the glory of those achievements, it may still be a tough summer ahead for Enzo Maresca after the club were alleged to have breached PSR rules earlier in the calendar year.

Although that remains a concern, the Italian will still be hoping to maximise the backing he can receive in the summer window, and here at FLW, we've rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding The Foxes.

Coady linked with potential Championship return

Firstly, a surprise outgoing has been reported at the King Power Stadium early in the week, and it involves the experienced centre-back Conor Coady.

That's through a report from TEAMTalk, which states that Stoke City and Steven Schumacher are looking to plot a loan move for the former Wolves captain, who holds a wealth of experience at both Championship and Premier League level.

The report claims that Schumacher is targeting a promotion charge and hope to do so by adding players who fall into the aforementioned categories when it comes to standard and experience, with Coady also having a loan stint at Everton two seasons ago.

Conor Coady's 23/24 Leicester City Championship stats Matches Played 12 Matches Started 8 Minutes per game 59 Clean Sheets 3 Interceptions per game 0.6 Tackles per game 0.5 Balls Recovered per game 2.3 Dribbled Past per game 0.1 Clearances per game 2.1 Duels Won per game 2.1 Average rating 7.0 All stats as per Sofascore

Sources close to the publication claim that Stoke are leading this particular race ahead of several other second-tier sides, although they will be looking for Leicester to contribute to some of his estimated £75,000 per week salary in the temporary move.

Coady made 12 appearances in the Championship last season, averaging 59 minutes per game.

Leicester City targeting 13-goal Russian league striker to fill potential void

In terms of incomings, it has been reported by Football Insider that the Foxes are facing strong competition to acquire the services of Akhmat Grozny striker Mohamed Konate.

The Burkina Faso international is out of contract when the season officially concludes on June 30th, meaning that he is currently available on a free transfer, with the report saying "he will leave the club to explore his options."

However, the man who has netted 13 times in all competitions is also said to be on the respective radar of Ligue 1 outfits Brest and Lyon, with both also able to provide either UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League football next season should he opt for a move to France instead of the Premier League.

If successful in their pursuit, Konate could fill a potential void left by either Kelechi Iheanacho or Jamie Vardy, with the Nigerian said to be in talks with Aston Villa, whilst Leicester remain in contract extension negotiations with the club legend upon their return to the top flight.

Leicester City handed potential cryptic boost in European transfer tussle

Leicester are also said to be continuing their pursuit in long-term target, Gabriel Pereira, who currently plies his trade for Portuguese outfit, Gil Vicente.

The 24-year-old Brazilian scored on four occasions in his 31 Liga Portugal appearances for the club this season, and was first touted with a potential move to the East Midlands back in January.

However, it has since been reported that Vicente have set an asking price in the region of €7m (approximately £6m), with the Foxes said to also face competition from the likes of Benfica, Braga, Lyon and Udinese for his signature.

On top of those links, the phrasing of Pereira's recent Instagram post may have given those in this particular transfer tussle a major boost.

Written in Portuguese, his post translates to: End of the season!!! Just to thank God for everything he has been doing in my life, for having kept me and enabled me to complete another era.

"It was a great pleasure to be part of this group, I will miss every moment, every training, every game, every laugh, it was amazing moments. Thank you for everything FAMILY."

This suggests that the defender looks to be on his way out of the club, and could provide great strength-in-depth for Maresca's side next season, particularly if the aforementioned talks surrounding Conor Coady's immediate future come to fruition.