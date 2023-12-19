It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Leicester City so far, with the club well clear of third-placed Leeds in the race for automatic promotion.

The Foxes endured an incredibly disappointing campaign as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, but they are in a strong position as they look to bounce back at the first attempt.

It was an incredibly busy summer for the club in terms of departures and recruiting replacements, with many in Leicester's squad keen to continue their careers in the top-flight, and others needing to be moved on to help trim the wage bill.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

Enzo Maresca's side currently sit top of the table, but he will likely be keen to strengthen his squad in January to ensure their standards remain high and give them that extra edge for the second half of the campaign.

With that in mind, here we look at some of the latest transfer news and biggest headlines coming out of the King Power Stadium in the meantime.

Leicester join Newcastle United and West Ham United in race for Celtic's Matt O'Riley

Leicester are currently monitoring the situation with Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, according to TEAMtalk. He has previously been linked with the Foxes back in June.

This term, he has registered nine goals and eight assists in 24 competitive appearances, which is an exceptional record and one that was always likely to alert other clubs to his performances with the Scottish giants.

Newcastle United are believed to be in the mix for him - and a move to St James' Park could be attractive for O'Riley considering the Magpies are heading in a very promising direction and a league above Leicester. West Ham are also thought to be keen on the 23-year-old midfielder, and can offer him European football, too.

Tom Cannon's Leicester situation made clearer

Even though head coach Enzo Maresca only plays with one striker at a time, perhaps the thought of Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy both being out of contract at the end of the season factored into the deal to bring Tom Cannon to the King Power Stadium from Everton in the summer.

However, he has seldom featured so far under Maresca, and now, according to a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon, there have already been calls from other clubs ahead of January with regards to taking Cannon on a half-season deal to give him a chance of more regular game time.

However, he revealed that Leicester do not have any plans to let their young striker depart, and they are also planning to hand the ex-Everton man more minutes in the second half of the campaign during the race for automatic promotion.

Brazilian centre-back linked to Leicester City

Leicester are said to be willing to exceed the amount that Zenit St Petersburg are to offer for Lucas Beraldo, according to a report from UOL (via Sport Witness).

The 20-year-old has been a regular starter for São Paulo when fit and available - and he has caught the eye of teams in Europe. Russian side Zenit are reportedly happy to offer $18m to lure the young defender away from Brazil - and it's a sizeable offer that São Paulo rejected - according to UOL.

They are keen to generate at least $20m for him and although it's unclear how much the Foxes are willing to offer, thr report claims that they are happy to offer more than Zenit. He would add depth and competition for the likes of Wout Faes, Conor Coady, and Jannik Vestergaard.