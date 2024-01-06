Leicester City enjoyed a successful festive period as they extended their gap at the top of the Championship table.

The Foxes opened up a 10-point lead on second place Ipswich Town as they earned three wins and one draw from their four fixtures.

Enzo Maresca’s side will be in FA Cup action this weekend, with the team travelling to London to take on Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

The January transfer window has also opened, which means this could also be a busy period for the club off the pitch as well.

Leicester will want to do everything they can to ensure promotion is secured this season as they set their sights on an immediate return to the Premier League.

Here we look at the latest transfer news surrounding Leicester…

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

Fabio Carvalho interest

According to Sky Sports, the Foxes hold an interest in signing Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho on loan for the second half of the campaign.

However, they face competition from promotion rivals Southampton in the race to sign the Portuguese youngster.

Carvalho spent the first half of the season out on loan with RB Leipzig, where he made just one league start and a further eight substitute appearances.

The 21-year-old previously helped Fulham gain promotion to the Premier League in 2022, playing a key role in Marco Silva’s team.

The playmaker contributed 10 goals and seven assists in the Championship as the Cottagers earned first place on their way back to the top flight.

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo was previously linked with a move to Leicester ahead of the January window.

Amad made his return to action in a 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest in late December, coming off the bench early in the second half after recovering from a lengthy injury spell.

The Ivorian has made clear his plans for when he returns to club football after the African Cup of Nations finishes.

"It was very good for me [at Sunderland] because I learned a lot of things on and off the pitch," said Amad, via the Man United website.

"Now I've got confidence and more experience to play every three days, which is important for me because in the Premier League that's what it's like.

“It was a very good experience for me.

"It was my first time playing a lot of games every three days.

“It was hard but I want to play more football, to come back [to United] and play.

“The fans were good with me, they loved me a lot and when I was on the pitch I did my best to repay their confidence."

Napoli interest in Leicester midfielder

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Italian champions are set to turn their attention to signing Boubakary Soumaré from the Foxes this January.

Napoli previously held an interest in other midfield targets like Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg and Pablo Fornals.

However, they have now set their sights on signing the 24-year-old from the Championship side.

Soumaré is currently on loan with Spanish side Sevilla, where he has made just 11 La Liga appearances so far this campaign.