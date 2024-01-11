Despite the fact they are 10 points clear at the top of the Championship table, Leicester City are still looking at strengthening their squad for the final few months of the 2023-24 season.

The Foxes have been imperious despite a brief wobble around November time, and it’s pretty much a formality that Enzo Maresca will win promotion in his first managerial role in England.

With a number of players away on international duty though this month and a few injuries to contend with, it is important that City add a couple of bodies to their ranks to help them get through until May.

Let’s take a look at the latest transfer news coming out of the King Power Stadium with just three weeks remaining of the mid-season transfer window.

Sensi on verge of agreeing to Leicester move

With star midfielder Wilfred Ndidi out for around three months with a muscle injury, which forced him out of Nigeria’s African Cup of Nations campaign, Leicester are now in the market for a fresh face in midfield.

There isn’t a guarantee that Ndidi will extend his contract beyond the end of the season anyway, and the Foxes are looking to add to their engine room in a big way.

All the talk over the last few days has been about Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi, who has fallen out of favour at the San Siro and needs game-time.

With the 28-year-old’s contract coming to an end in June, Leicester are planning to strike a deal for the Italy international’s services, and according to Gazzetto della Sport, via Sport Witness, Sensi has agreed on a move to England, with a €2 million figure being touted.

When the deal gets over the line, it will represent a significant coup for Leicester, who are set to add Sensi's nine international caps to their multi-national squad.

Sunderland star Clarke on Foxes radar

One of the stars of the Championship this season has been Sunderland's Jack Clarke, who has scored 12 times for the Black Cats as they seek to finish in the play-off spots once again.

Plenty of Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old winger, but The Northern Echo have also touted Leicester as being interested in Clarke too, although it has not been specified as to whether they would like to swoop now or in the summer, when presumably City will be in the top flight.

Jack Clarke's Sunderland AFC Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 26 Average Minutes Per Game 88 Goals 12 XG (Expected Goals) 8.79 Assists 2 xA (Expected Assists) 6.07 Shots Per Game 3.0 Big Chances Missed 4 Touches Per Game 66.0 Key Passes Per Game 2.4 Successful Dribbles Per Game 3.7 Possession Lost Per Game 19.1 Stats Correct As Of January 9, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

It is very unlikely that a fellow Championship club would be able to convince Clarke to make the move from the Stadium of Light, but by the time Leicester are back in the Premier League, the attacker may have already moved on...

Antwerp facing struggle to sign Praet

Despite his top flight experience for Leicester and other clubs, Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet has been used sparringly by Maresca in the Championship this season, although he has spent plenty of time on the sidelines with a back injury.

The seemingly imminent arrival of Sensi though is set to push Praet down the pecking order further at the King Power Stadium, but one club that have concrete interest in the 29-year-old is Royal Antwerp of his home nation.

Having competed in the UEFA Champions League in the first half of the campaign, Antwerp will now focus on the Belgian Pro League, but per Voetbal Nieuws, not only are Antwerp struggling with the finances that would be involved to take him to their club, but Praet himself would reportedly rather wait until the summer when his contract expires.