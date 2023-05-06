Leicester City "appear" to be the side most interested in striking a deal for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson at this point, according to the Northern Echo.

The shot-stopper has been a regular starter for the Black Cats this term and although Alex Neil played a part in his side, Tony Mowbray has kept faith in the young stopper who could have easily been replaced with a more experienced option.

But Mowbray, who has a good track record of bringing through young players, has seen the keeper shine at the Stadium of Light, making the step up to the Championship seamlessly and even standing out as one of the better stoppers in the division.

Interest in Anthony Patterson and his contract situation at Sunderland

Leicester have been linked with the 22-year-old before with Brendan Rodgers previously open to sending Daniel Iversen to Wearside as part of a swap deal.

But with Iversen playing for the first team recently and Dean Smith taking over from Rodgers, it was unclear whether they were going to sustain their interest in Patterson.

If they had withdrawn from the race, that may have put Wolverhampton Wanderers in pole position to secure his signature, as another team who are also monitoring his situation ahead of a potential summer approach.

Both teams would need to fork out a considerable amount of money to lure him away from the Stadium of Light though, with his deal not expiring until the summer of 2026.

That decision to get him tied down to a long-term contract last summer looks to have paid dividends.

Should Sunderland be prepared to sell Anthony Patterson to Leicester City?

If the Foxes are prepared to let Iversen go the other way, the Black Cats would need to consider an offer because the Dane is a very talented keeper.

However, the Wearside outfit's supporters would want the club to show a bit of ambition and keep the 22-year-old to boost their chances of reaching the Premier League in the next couple of years.

Considering his age, Patterson will only get better so they should be looking to keep him for another season before considering cashing in on him.

If he can impress during the 2023/24 campaign as well, that will only increase his value and allow Mowbray's side to sell him for a bigger fee.

Selling players at the right time could be key to the Black Cats' success - and you just feel they could raise money for him if they waited another year before accepting a bid.