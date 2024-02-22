Highlights Stefano Sensi's most likely destination is still Leicester City despite a January deal collapsing.

The Italian midfielder is currently on the sidelines, but should return before the end of the season.

Sensi could be a cost-effective signing - and could allow Leicester to spend money on other areas of their team.

Leicester City is still Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi's most likely destination at this point, according to a report from Calcio Mercato.

The Foxes weren't very busy during the January transfer window - and that isn't a surprise considering the Foxes brought in several excellent additions during the summer transfer window.

These additions helped the club to climb to the top of the Championship table - and even though Leeds United have reduced the gap between themselves and the Midlands club to nine points - the Foxes still have a healthy gap between themselves and all of their promotion rivals.

Going into the January window though, there were a couple of positions that the league leaders may have wanted to strengthen, including their left-back department.

Cesare Casadei was also recalled from his loan spell by Chelsea, something that may have come as a slight surprise to some considering he was due to spend the entire season at the King Power Stadium.

However, the Italian was criticised for some of his performances and with this in mind, he was always going to be replaceable.

Sensi looked set to be a replacement in the middle of the park, with the Italian being heavily linked with a switch to Leicester throughout the January window.

Fabrizio Romano even reported that a deal was on the verge of being completed, but a move didn't materialise in the end and the midfielder looks set to spend the remainder of the campaign at the San Siro.

The Calcio Mercato report (via Sport Witness) has stated that the player has undergone surgery and that will keep him out for around a month.

With this in mind, the player should still be available for a move away from the Italian giants in the summer.

This is when his contract expires - and it remains to be seen whether he will be offered an extension to remain at his current side.

Calcio Mercato, however, believe his most likely destination is still Leicester at this point with Enzo Maresca's side potentially retaining their interest in the midfielder.

Leicester City should continue Stefano Sensi pursuit

Sensi seemed to be a player that the Foxes desperately wanted.

And with the player available for free in the summer, it would be a no-brainer for the Midlands club to continue chasing him.

Burnley have spent a huge amount on players following their return to the Premier League, without much success.

If Leicester can secure some shrewd, cheap deals, they could be just as effective at the Clarets' additions.

And if they secure Sensi's signature for free, that could allow the Foxes to spend money on other areas of their team, which could be crucial with a return to the top flight likely.