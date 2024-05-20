Highlights Leicester's pursuit of Gabriel Pereira could be hindered by financial fair play rules.

Pereira's social media post suggests he may be leaving his current club, opening up possibilities.

Leicester could benefit from Pereira's solid defensive skills for a reasonable fee.

Leicester City transfer target Gabriel Pereira has given the Foxes a boost in their pursuit of him, after a social media post by the defender.

It's going to be a very interesting summer window for Leicester. Their financial fair play standings, and alleged breaches of profit and sustainability rules, are likely to mean that they may not be able to improve their squad to the standard that they would want to, as they prepare to be back in the Premier League.

They were hurt in their last season in the top flight by a limit on their spending - that one was much more self-imposed - and the 2024/25 campaign could be a similar story.

They are still looking at ways to improve their team, and one of the players that they have reportedly identified is Pereira - a Brazilian central defender who plays for Gil Vicente in Portugal.

Italian outlet Tutto Mercato reported that the 24-year-old was someone that Leicester pursued in January, only for their advances to be pushed back by Vicente, but that they will try again for the player in the summer.

Mercato added that the Portuguese side would be more willing to negotiate this time around, and that a €7 million (just under £6 million) fee is what the asking price would be.

Leicester aren't the only ones said to be interested. Teams from across Europe, including Udinese, Benfica, Braga and Lyon are all reported to be keen on Pereira.

He has two years left on his current deal with Vicente, but a recent social media post suggests that he won't be seeing out his scheduled spell with them.

Leicester target Gabriel Pereira's cryptic social media message

The Brazilian took to Instagram to issue a message to his teammates and the club's supporters after the conclusion of the Portuguese top flight's 23/24 campaign - a message which sounded a lot more like a goodbye than a see you soon.

He said: "End of the season!!! Just to thank God for everything he has been doing in my life, for having kept me and enabled me to complete another era.

"It was a great pleasure to be part of this group, I will miss every moment, every training, every game, every laugh, it was amazing moments. Thank you for everything FAMILY."

Gabriel Pereira could add good centre-back depth to Leicester City

With the other interest from around Europe, and specifically clubs that are in the country that Pereira resides, there are no guarantees that Leicester will be able to get their hands on their target.

That message certainly suggests that he will play for a different team next season. If it is to be City, then he would provide much needed support in an area that isn't so strong.

After the first-choice pairing of Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard, there's not going to be many players, in the current squad, that Enzo Maresca can look to as cover and/or replacements.

Harry Souttar has been pushed to the wayside by Maresca, and could push to leave this summer. Conor Coady brings a lot of experience. Is he somebody that Leicester may have to rely on though? Probably not.

Options are thin outside of those four, and this part of the pitch has to be somewhere that the Foxes look to improve upon.

Pereira played over 30 games in the Liga Portugal this season for Vicente, and was one of their best players, according to Sofascore. He is also somebody that is happy to be on the ball - a trait which is essential in Maresca's system.

Gabriel Pereira's 23/24 league stats Apps 31 Starts 31 Mins per game 90 Goals 4 Assists 0 Accurate passes per game 50.9 (86%) Touches per game 71.7 Clean sheets 8 Duels won per game 4.2 (62%) Average match rating 7.04/10 Stats taken from Sofascore

City need extra protection in the middle of their defence. For around £6 million, you can see why they think Pereira would be a good choice.